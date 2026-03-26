HBCU basketball’s top D2 rookies hit transfer portal

In today’s college basketball ecosystem, standout seasons often lead directly to the transfer portal, and HBCU talent isn’t an exception.

Both of the top Division II HBCU freshmen are hitting the transfer portal. Donovan Flamer from Elizabeth City State in the CIAA and Freshman of the Year Danny Delgardo III from Fort Valley State in the SIAC both made their announcements.

For HBCU basketball, this is not disruption. It is reality.

Danny Delgardo III: Proven Production and Heavy Usage

At 6’2, Danny Delgardo III did more than contribute. He carried a major load from day one at Fort Valley State in the SIAC DII HBCU Conference.

Season Production

Started all 26 games

953 total minutes, 36.7 per game

415 points, 16.0 per game

41.2 percent shooting from the field

36.5 percent from three, 77 made

74.5 percent from the free throw line

68 assists

105 rebounds, 4.0 per game

34 steals

What Stands Out

Delgardo led the SIAC in:

3 point field goals per game at 3.0

3 point percentage at 36.8 percent

He scored in double figures 21 times while handling one of the highest minute loads in the conference.

What the Portal Means for Him

This move aligns with what high performing guards across HBCU programs are doing. Production creates opportunity. With his shooting volume and endurance, Delgardo fits systems that prioritize spacing, pace, and perimeter scoring.

Donovan Flamer: Size, Efficiency, and Defensive Value

Donovan Flamer brings a different profile, one that programs consistently pursue.

Season Production

24 games played, 19 starts

603 minutes, 25.1 per game

244 points, 10.2 per game

50.8 percent shooting from the field

72.4 percent from the free throw line

60 blocks

5.5 rebounds per game

Impact Areas

Flamer’s defensive presence stands out immediately. His 60 blocks reflect timing, length, and instincts that translate upward.

Offensively, he showed efficiency and growth potential, including a 30 point performance and 11 double digit games.

What the Portal Means for Him

For forwards with size and defensive production, the portal creates access to expanded roles and stronger competition. Flamer fits the profile of a developmental player who can contribute right away.

HBCU Basketball and the Transfer Portal: A System, Not a Surprise

Player movement at this level is not reactionary anymore. It is built into the system.

What This Reflects

Upward mobility for productive players

Program cycles that require constant reloading

Increased visibility for HBCU basketball talent

For HBCU programs, the focus is not on preventing departures. The focus is on adapting to them.

What Happens Next

Both players enter the portal with strong resumes and defined identities:

Delgardo brings high minute scoring and perimeter shooting

Flamer offers interior efficiency and defensive presence

Their next decisions will come down to fit, opportunity, and system alignment.