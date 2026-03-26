HBCU basketball’s top D2 rookies hit transfer portal

In today’s college basketball ecosystem, standout seasons often lead directly to the transfer portal, and HBCU talent isn’t an exception.
Both of the top Division II HBCU freshmen are hitting the transfer portal. Donovan Flamer from Elizabeth City State in the CIAA and Freshman of the Year Danny Delgardo III from Fort Valley State in the SIAC both made their announcements.
For HBCU basketball, this is not disruption. It is reality.
Danny Delgardo III: Proven Production and Heavy Usage
At 6’2, Danny Delgardo III did more than contribute. He carried a major load from day one at Fort Valley State in the SIAC DII HBCU Conference.
Season Production
- Started all 26 games
- 953 total minutes, 36.7 per game
- 415 points, 16.0 per game
- 41.2 percent shooting from the field
- 36.5 percent from three, 77 made
- 74.5 percent from the free throw line
- 68 assists
- 105 rebounds, 4.0 per game
- 34 steals
What Stands Out
Delgardo led the SIAC in:
- 3 point field goals per game at 3.0
- 3 point percentage at 36.8 percent
He scored in double figures 21 times while handling one of the highest minute loads in the conference.
What the Portal Means for Him
This move aligns with what high performing guards across HBCU programs are doing. Production creates opportunity. With his shooting volume and endurance, Delgardo fits systems that prioritize spacing, pace, and perimeter scoring.
Donovan Flamer: Size, Efficiency, and Defensive Value
Donovan Flamer brings a different profile, one that programs consistently pursue.
Season Production
- 24 games played, 19 starts
- 603 minutes, 25.1 per game
- 244 points, 10.2 per game
- 50.8 percent shooting from the field
- 72.4 percent from the free throw line
- 60 blocks
- 5.5 rebounds per game
Impact Areas
Flamer’s defensive presence stands out immediately. His 60 blocks reflect timing, length, and instincts that translate upward.
Offensively, he showed efficiency and growth potential, including a 30 point performance and 11 double digit games.
What the Portal Means for Him
For forwards with size and defensive production, the portal creates access to expanded roles and stronger competition. Flamer fits the profile of a developmental player who can contribute right away.
HBCU Basketball and the Transfer Portal: A System, Not a Surprise
Player movement at this level is not reactionary anymore. It is built into the system.
What This Reflects
- Upward mobility for productive players
- Program cycles that require constant reloading
- Increased visibility for HBCU basketball talent
For HBCU programs, the focus is not on preventing departures. The focus is on adapting to them.
What Happens Next
Both players enter the portal with strong resumes and defined identities:
- Delgardo brings high minute scoring and perimeter shooting
- Flamer offers interior efficiency and defensive presence
Their next decisions will come down to fit, opportunity, and system alignment.