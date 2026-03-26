HBCU Alum Joins Spider-Man Cast After Emmy Breakout

HBCU alum Tramell Tillman is heading to the Marvel universe. The Jackson State University graduate has been cast in Spider-Man: Brand New Day following his Emmy-winning breakout in Severance.

His role is being introduced as a new character in the expanding Marvel universe, adding another major milestone to a career that continues to build momentum.

This marks Tillman’s biggest blockbuster entry yet—and another moment where an HBCU alum is showcasing their talent on the global stage.

#JSUAlums: Jackson State University is pleased to announce that alumnus Tramell Tillman has been cast in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



Read more in the JSU Newsroom.



?| https://t.co/1D9IGplh8H#JacksonStateUniversity pic.twitter.com/5SQiSrebSP — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) March 26, 2026

From Jackson State to the Marvel Universe

Tillman’s rise doesn’t start in Hollywood—it starts at Jackson State University.

A 2008 graduate who finished summa cum laude, he honed his craft as part of the university’s MADDRAMA Performance Troupe. That hands-on training in performance and production helped shape the discipline and presence that now define his on-screen work.

Before Marvel, Tillman built a steady résumé across television, film, and stage, including appearances in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters. He also made his Broadway debut at Lincoln Center in The Great Society, further showcasing his range.

The Emmy Moment That Changed Everything

Tillman’s casting comes on the heels of a breakout year.

His performance as Seth Milchick in Severance earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor—making history and putting his name firmly in the Hollywood spotlight.

That role also gave him a platform to bring HBCU culture into mainstream television. In Severance’s Season 2 finale, Tillman helped deliver a viral, HBCU band-inspired moment that paid homage to the Sonic Boom of the South and the broader tradition of Black college pageantry.

It wasn’t just a performance—it was representation.

HBCU Culture Still at the Center

Even as his career scales, Tillman hasn’t moved away from his roots—he’s amplified them.

He has consistently spoken about how his time at Jackson State shaped his identity as a performer, often citing HBCU marching band culture, discipline, and storytelling as key influences. That foundation showed up in his most talked-about scenes and continues to travel with him into larger roles.

Now, with Marvel in the mix, that same influence carries into one of the biggest platforms in entertainment.

A Full-Circle Moment for the Next Generation

Back on campus, Tillman’s success is already doing what HBCUs do best—creating a blueprint.

Students within Jackson State’s theatre and media programs are pointing to his journey as proof that the path from an HBCU to Hollywood is not just possible, but repeatable. His trajectory—from student performer to Emmy winner to Marvel cast member—has become a real-time case study in what happens when talent meets opportunity.

The Bigger Picture

Tramell Tillman joining the Spider-Man universe isn’t just another casting announcement.

It’s part of a larger trend: HBCU talent continuing to break through at the highest levels of all professions, bringing authenticity, culture, and storytelling with them.

And now, one of those stories is heading straight into the Marvel universe.