HBCU hires its first ever female Athletic Director

Florida Memorial University has made history.

On Wednesday, the HBCU announced Chandra Dorsey-Felton as its new Director of Athletics. She becomes the first female Athletic Director in the history of Florida Memorial University and its athletics department.

The announcement marks a major milestone for the Miami Gardens-based institution.

Leadership Rooted in Vision and Experience

Florida Memorial University President William McCormick praised the decision and what it represents for the future.

“Today marks a historic and defining moment for Florida Memorial University. It is with great pride and unwavering confidence that I announce the appointment of Chandra Dorsey-Felton as our first female Athletic Director.”

McCormick also highlighted her leadership qualities and long-term impact.

“Chandra has demonstrated exceptional vision, discipline, and a deep commitment to the holistic success of our student-athletes, both on and off the field.”

He added that her appointment reflects the university’s commitment to growth and excellence.

“Her elevation is a reflection of FMU’s continued commitment to breaking barriers and building a culture of excellence.”

Chandra Dorsey-Felton

From Interim Role to Permanent Leadership

Dorsey-Felton steps into the role after successfully leading the department as interim Athletic Director.

She was first named Deputy Athletic Director for Student Success and Compliance on September 16, 2024. Soon after, she was elevated to Interim Director of Athletics on October 1, 2025.

During that time, she guided the department through a key period of transition.

Now, she officially takes the helm as the permanent leader of Florida Memorial athletics.

Focus on Student-Athlete Success

Dorsey-Felton brings more than 25 years of collegiate athletics experience to the position.

At Florida Memorial University, she has overseen:

13 intercollegiate athletic programs

Athletic compliance and eligibility

Student-athlete development initiatives

Her work ensures programs operate within NAIA rules while also supporting academic success.

Dorsey-Felton emphasized her vision moving forward.

“Florida Memorial University has a proud tradition of excellence, and I am honored to lead this department.”

She also made it clear what the mission will be.

“Our focus will remain on developing student-athletes who succeed in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.”

A Proven Career Across Division I Athletics

Before joining Florida Memorial University, Dorsey-Felton built a strong résumé in Division I athletics.

She served as a women’s basketball coach and administrator at several programs, including:

Tulane University

Texas State University

Wichita State University

McNeese State University

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Tulsa