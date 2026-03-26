Albany State makes decision on women’s basketball coach

Albany State University has officially named Todd Triplett as head women’s basketball coach following a national search.

The announcement comes after Triplett served as interim head coach and delivered one of the program’s most significant turnarounds in recent years. His appointment becomes effective April 1, 2026.

Golden Rams Show Immediate Improvement Under Triplett

Todd Triplett made an immediate impact on Albany State women’s basketball.

In his first season, he doubled the team’s win total from the previous year. More importantly, he led the Golden Rams to their first winning season since 2017-18.

Despite coaching a young roster that included six freshmen, Triplett built a team identity focused on accountability and defense.

That approach paid off.

Albany State advanced to the conference semifinals after defeating nationally ranked Edward Waters University. The season ended in dramatic fashion with a last-second loss to Lane College.

Defense and Discipline Define Albany State Women’s Basketball

Albany State became one of the top defensive teams in the conference under Triplett.

The Golden Rams led the league in defensive rebounding, averaging 26.8 rebounds per game.

This stat reflects Triplett’s emphasis on effort, discipline, and physical play.

Off the court, the program also showed strong academic performance. The team posted a 3.10 GPA, highlighting a commitment to success beyond basketball.

Player Development Key to Triplett’s Success

Todd Triplett also made a major impact in player development.

Na’Haviya Paxton earned All-Conference honors

Sariah Johnson was named to the All-Freshman Team

Johnson credited Triplett for setting the tone early.

“Coach Triplett believed in us from day one and pushed us to be better every day. He’s helped set the tone for what this program can be.”

School Conf Conf Pct Overall Overall Pct Div Div Pct Last 10 East Division Edward Waters 21-3 .875 23-6 .793 9-1 .900 8-2 Clark Atlanta 17-7 .708 18-12 .600 8-2 .800 6-4 Benedict 16-8 .667 17-9 .654 5-5 .500 8-2 Allen 16-8 .667 18-10 .643 6-4 .600 6-4 Albany State 13-11 .542 16-12 .571 5-7 .417 5-5 Savannah State 6-18 .250 7-18 .280 1-9 .100 1-9 Fort Valley State 6-18 .250 6-21 .222 2-8 .200 4-6 West Division Miles 20-4 .833 25-6 .806 10-0 1.000 8-2 Lane 19-5 .792 22-6 .786 10-1 .909 9-1 Tuskegee 12-12 .500 13-14 .481 5-5 .500 2-8 Kentucky State 9-15 .375 9-18 .333 3-8 .273 6-4 Spring Hill 6-18 .250 8-20 .286 4-6 .400 2-8 Central State 5-19 .208 6-22 .214 3-7 .300 2-8 LeMoyne-Owen 2-22 .083 2-23 .080 1-9 .100 0-10



Albany State Leadership Confident in Triplett

Albany State Director of Athletics Dr. Kristene Kelly praised Triplett’s leadership and vision.

“Coach Triplett distinguished himself through his leadership, the progress of the program, and his vision moving forward.”

She also pointed to the immediate results.

“He stepped into a challenging situation and created immediate momentum. The growth we saw this season was undeniable.”

Albany State believes Triplett is the right leader to build a championship-level program.

Coaching Experience Across Multiple Levels

Todd Triplett brings a diverse background to Albany State women’s basketball.

Before joining the Golden Rams, he gained experience at multiple levels, including:

International coaching in Mexico

Edward Waters University

Clark Atlanta University

High school basketball at West Oaks Academy (state championship)

He also played professionally in Europe, giving him a well-rounded perspective on the game.

Triplett Focused on Building the Future

Triplett expressed gratitude for the opportunity and confidence in the program’s future.

“I’m grateful for the trust that Dr. Scott, Dr. Kelly, and the university have placed in me.”

He also made it clear what comes next.

“We’re going to continue to grow, compete, and represent Albany State the right way.”

What’s Next for Albany State Women’s Basketball

With momentum from a breakthrough season, Albany State women’s basketball is positioned for continued growth.

The Golden Rams will look to build on their success and take the next step toward conference championship contention.

Under Todd Triplett, the future of Albany State women’s basketball looks promising.