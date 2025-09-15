Historic Emmy Award winner attended two HBCU schools

Jackson State University alumnus Tramell Tillman showcased HBCU greatness by making television history at the 2025 Emmy Awards, becoming the first Black man to win Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Tillman, best known for his role as Milchick on the Apple TV+ series Severance, earned his very first Emmy nomination and win on Sunday night. His victory places Jackson State in the national spotlight once again, as another HBCU graduate breaks barriers on the biggest stage in entertainment.

From HBCU Roots to Hollywood Success

Before transferring to Jackson State, Tillman began his college career at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, another distinguished HBCU. Tillman was a premed student at XULA but transferred to Jackson State in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. That HBCU foundation shaped his path as an artist and leader, giving him the resilience and presence that now define his work.

His academic journey through historically Black colleges highlights the powerful role HBCUs continue to play in developing world-class talent across every field—including Hollywood.

A Competitive Emmy Field

Tillman’s category featured a strong lineup of nominees: Zach Cherry (Severance), James Marsden (Paradise), John Turturro (Severance), Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus).

By capturing the award, Tillman not only earned personal recognition but also created a cultural milestone that further elevates Jackson State University’s reputation.

A Powerful Speech Dedicated to His Mother

During his acceptance speech, Tillman shared words of focus and determination:

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public.”

He then dedicated the moment to his mother:

“My first acting coach was tough, y’all, but all great mothers are. Mama, you were there for me when no one else was and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me, and this is for you… As my mama would say, ‘look at God.’”

A Historic Emmy Night

The award, presented by Jude Law and Jason Bateman, came as the third honor of the evening, following wins by Seth Rogen (The Studio) and Jean Smart (Hacks) in the comedy categories.

Tillman’s win not only cements his place in Emmy history but also underscores the importance of Jackson State and HBCUs in shaping cultural leaders who inspire on a global scale.