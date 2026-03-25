HBCU Schools In The Mix for NC Player of the Year After Reopening Recruitment

The recruitment of one of North Carolina’s most decorated high school athletes just took an unexpected turn—and HBCU programs are right in the middle of it. Four-star point guard Dionte Neal, fresh off reopening his recruitment following UNC Greensboro’s coaching change, is now lining up visits that include North Carolina A&T.

What once felt like a steady path is now a wide-open race, and in-state HBCUs are positioning themselves to make a serious push.

A Recruitment Reset That Changed Everything

Dionte Neal decommitted from UNC Greensboro on March 11, just days after the program parted ways with head coach Mike Jones. The decision wasn’t just transactional—it was personal.

His high school coach described Neal as “heartbroken” by the news, citing a relationship built over years, with UNCG staff consistently showing up to both his basketball and football games, even in difficult weather.

Now, with that chapter closed, Neal’s recruitment has accelerated quickly.

He has visits lined up with North Carolina A&T, Wofford, and potentially others, while also drawing high-major attention—including a recent offer from Wake Forest that reportedly includes NIL opportunities.

One of the Most Decorated Players in State History

Neal isn’t just another recruit entering the portal window—he’s one of the most accomplished players the state has seen in years.

The Reidsville standout is a two-time North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2025–26 Mr. North Carolina Basketball. He capped his senior season by averaging 35.6 points, 8.6 assists, and 6.4 steals per game, while also becoming the first player in NCHSAA history to reach 1,000 career steals.

Winning has followed him at every level. Reidsville reached the state championship game in all four of his seasons, building streaks and sustaining dominance with Neal at the center of it all.

Despite standing at 5-foot-9, he has consistently produced at a level that has forced recruiters to look past traditional size concerns.

A Rare Two-Sport Star With Real Options

What makes Neal’s situation even more intriguing is that basketball may not be his only path.

While he’s widely viewed as a high-level basketball prospect, he’s also a legitimate football recruit, with offers from programs like North Carolina, where he’s being evaluated as an athlete.

That dual-sport ability creates a unique dynamic in his recruitment—one that could quietly benefit HBCU programs.

Schools like North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central, both of which offered him early in basketball, now have an opportunity to differentiate themselves. The ability to offer Neal a real pathway in both sports could become a deciding factor.

In today’s recruiting landscape, versatility isn’t just valuable—it’s leverage.

The Wake Forest Factor—and the Reality of the Next Level

Wake Forest’s recent offer marked a shift in how Dionte Neal is being viewed nationally. It validated him as a Power Four-level talent, even as questions about his size remain part of the evaluation.

According to longtime Wake Forest basketball insider Mike Muse, Neal could contribute early—but nothing would be handed to him.

“I think Dionte can come in there right now and help Wake Forest on the basketball court. Not saying he’s a day one starter… but I think he can come in there and play and run that offense.”

That projection says a lot. He’s good enough to compete—but he would still have to earn everything in a crowded, high-major system.

And that’s where the decision becomes more than just about level—it becomes about fit.

Why an HBCU Path Makes Real Sense

This is where the conversation shifts—and where HBCUs enter with real momentum.

Across college athletics, there’s a growing trend: players choosing mid-major or FCS programs, dominating early, building game tape, and leveraging that into NIL opportunities and eventual Power Four movement.

It’s no longer a fallback path. It’s a strategy.

For Dionte Neal, that path could look different—but just as powerful.

At an HBCU like North Carolina A&T or North Carolina Central, his impact wouldn’t be theoretical. It would be immediate.

He could step onto campus as a featured player in basketball—and potentially in football as well. He would have the ball, the spotlight, and the freedom to fully showcase his game from day one.

Pair that with HBCU culture, in-state support, and the energy of a dual-sport star playing close to home, and it starts to feel bigger than just a recruiting decision.

It starts to feel like a moment.

A Decision Coming Fast

Timing will play a major role.

With the transfer portal opening on April 7, Neal is expected to make a decision soon. Programs are already shifting focus toward portal additions, and high school prospects are moving quickly to secure spots.

Neal understands the window—and the opportunity.

Now, the question isn’t whether he can play at the next level.

It’s where he can make the biggest impact the fastest.

And for the first time in this recruitment, HBCU programs aren’t just part of the conversation.

They might be right at the center of it.