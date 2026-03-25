Alabama State baseball picks up key win in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Alabama State baseball used early offense and strong bullpen pitching to defeat Georgia State 7-4 on Tuesday night at the GSU Baseball Complex.
The Hornets improved to 12-11 overall with the non-conference road victory, powered by a three-run home run from Jackson Williams and a multi-hit night from Miguel Oropeza.
Alabama State Jumps Ahead Early
Alabama State wasted no time setting the tone in the first inning. Jackson Williams launched a three-run home run to left field, scoring Devin Chandler and Miguel Oropeza to give the Hornets a 3-0 lead.
Georgia State responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning. John Beverley delivered a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The Hornets added to their lead in the second inning when Oropeza doubled to bring home Breydon Divine, extending the advantage to 4-2.
Sixth Inning Breaks the Game Open
After several quiet innings, Alabama State created separation in the sixth.
Niguel Jenkins drove in a run on a fielder’s choice before back-to-back RBI doubles from Jose Alfonso and Miguel Oropeza pushed the lead to 7-2.
That offensive burst proved to be the difference.
Bullpen Holds Off Late Rally
Georgia State attempted a comeback late in the game, scoring on a sacrifice fly in the seventh and an RBI single in the ninth.
However, Alabama State’s bullpen limited the damage and secured the 7-4 win.
The Hornets’ relief pitching was a key factor, combining for 8.0 innings while allowing just three runs (one earned) and striking out five.
Top Performers for Alabama State Baseball
- Miguel Oropeza: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 doubles, 1 run
- Jackson Williams: 2-for-4, home run, 3 RBI
- Jose Alfonso: 2-for-4, RBI
- Niguel Jenkins: RBI, run scored
Pitching Summary
- Win: Jacob Loeffler (1-0) — 1.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs
- Loss: Jacob Crews (1-2) — 1.1 IP, 4 earned runs
- Save: Camden Matthews (3) — 1.1 IP, 1 run (0 earned)
Key Takeaways
- Alabama State recorded 11 total hits, including multiple extra-base hits
- Oropeza and Alfonso combined for three doubles
- The Hornets capitalized on timely hitting and situational execution
- The bullpen delivered a strong performance to close out the game