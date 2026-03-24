SIAC Baseball Race is Heating Up

The SIAC baseball standings are heating up as the race for first place in HBCU baseball remains wide open heading into the final stretch of the season.

As of March 24, 2026, Spring Hill sits atop the SIAC baseball standings with a 14-4 conference record. However, Albany State and Morehouse are right behind, creating one of the most competitive races in HBCU baseball.

Here’s how the top of the conference currently looks:

Spring Hill (14-4, .778)

Albany State (13-5, .722)

Morehouse (12-5, .706)

Edward Waters (11-7, .611)

Miles (10-7, .588)

With multiple teams within striking distance, every series moving forward could shift the standings.

Spring Hill Sets the Pace in SIAC Baseball

Spring Hill has been the most consistent team in SIAC baseball so far. The Badgers combine strong pitching with one of the most productive offenses in the conference.

They are also trending in the right direction, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Offensively, Spring Hill ranks second in the SIAC with a .316 team batting average. Players like AJ Swader and Jackson Bell have powered the lineup all season.

On the mound, Justin Miles leads the way with a 2.08 ERA and a 7-2 record, making him one of the top pitchers in HBCU baseball.

Albany State and Morehouse Keep Pressure on the Lead

Albany State continues to stay within reach of first place. The Golden Rams are 13-5 in conference play and have one of the most balanced rosters in the SIAC.

Their pitching staff has been especially strong. Landon Kiefer leads the team with a 10-1 record and a 3.62 ERA, while Gercal Reyes adds depth to the rotation.

Morehouse may be the hottest team in the SIAC right now. The Maroon Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games, making a strong push toward the top of the standings.

Elijah Pinckney has been a key contributor at the plate, hitting .408 with a 1.224 OPS.

School Conf Conf Pct Overall Overall Pct Last 10 Spring Hill 14-4 .778 18-12 .600 7-3 Albany State 13-5 .722 16-11 .593 6-4 Morehouse 12-5 .706 15-9 .625 9-1 Edward Waters 11-7 .611 15-13 .536 6-4 Miles 10-7 .588 17-9 .654 4-6 Benedict 10-8 .556 12-8 .600 5-5 Savannah State 10-8 .556 13-14 .481 2-8 Lane 7-11 .389 9-18 .333 4-6 Tuskegee 6-11 .353 9-17 .346 2-8 Kentucky State 6-12 .333 6-20 .231 6-4 Clark Atlanta 5-15 .250 10-19 .345 3-7 LeMoyne-Owen 5-16 .238 12-21 .364 5-5

Benedict, Savannah State Highlight Strong HBCU Offenses

While they sit just outside the top tier of the standings, Benedict and Savannah State are two of the most dangerous offensive teams in SIAC baseball.

Benedict leads the conference with a .328 team batting average and a .565 slugging percentage. Their lineup also features 68 home runs, the most in the SIAC.

Savannah State is not far behind, hitting .314 as a team. Kendal Spencer has been one of the top hitters in all of HBCU baseball, leading the conference with a .446 batting average.

Juan Guardado of Benedict has also been dominant, posting a 1.515 OPS with 15 home runs.

SIAC Baseball Pitching Leaders Making an Impact

Pitching will likely decide the SIAC baseball championship race.

Several arms across the conference have emerged as difference-makers:

Justin Miles (Spring Hill): 2.08 ERA, 7-2 record

Ryan Smith (Savannah State): 2.91 ERA, 6-0 record

Brayden Thomas (Savannah State): 76 strikeouts in 90.2 innings

Landon Kiefer (Albany State): 10-1 record

These pitchers have given their teams a chance to win every weekend.

What to Watch in the SIAC Baseball Race

With the standings this tight, the SIAC baseball race could come down to a few key factors:

Head-to-head matchups between top teams

Pitching depth in weekend series

Offensive consistency in high-pressure games

Spring Hill holds the edge for now, but Albany State and Morehouse are closing fast. Meanwhile, teams like Edward Waters and Miles remain within striking distance.