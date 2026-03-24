Deion Sanders hosts HBCU coach for exchange of ideas

On March 5, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders opened his doors to Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson and his staff for a meaningful exchange of ideas, culture, and football philosophy.

While Sanders and Jackson share deep ties to HBCU football, their paths never crossed on the sidelines. Sanders built his legacy at Jackson State, while Jackson rose through the coaching ranks after his playing career at Texas Southern, before leading Prairie View A&M to the 2025 SWAC Championship.

Now, the two respected HBCU-connected leaders are going outside the scope of competition into collaboration.

Deion Sanders Praises Tremaine Jackson’s Leadership

During an appearance on Thee Pregame Show, Sanders spoke highly of Jackson and what he brings to HBCU football and beyond.

“Authenticity. Realness. Genuineness. Love for kids. And love of people.”

Sanders explained that his decision to reach out came from a deeper place.

“I felt a burning in my spirit. I had to reach out. We had to break bread.”

He also made it clear that recognizing another coach’s talent doesn’t take away from his own.

“I know what I got. I’m not threatened to give another man his roses.”

Sanders believes Jackson’s impact extends far beyond football and reflects the best of HBCU leadership.

“That brother is a gift, man.”

A Shared Mindset Rooted in HBCU Culture

The connection between the two coaches reflects a shared approach shaped by their HBCU experiences.

“We are cut from the same cloth. He doesn’t care what people say,” Sanders said when speaking of Jackson and the potential of criticism for taking the Colorado trip.

Sanders noted that many people miss opportunities by worrying about outside opinions.

“When God prompts it in your spirit, the table is already set.”

That alignment helped turn a simple invitation into a meaningful two-day experience centered on growth and learning.

Tremaine Jackson Brings HBCU Perspective to Colorado

For Jackson, the visit to Colorado was both an honor and a chance to grow as a leader representing HBCU football.

“When he reached out, I was ecstatic. I felt like there was something we could learn.”

Jackson brought 13 members of his staff, including support personnel, to maximize the experience.

“It’s been a tremendous two days of learning. He really rolled out the red carpet for us.”

The visit went beyond football and into the evolving business of college athletics.

“We talked football, we watched football, and we talked about the business side of the game.”

Jackson also emphasized his responsibility as a coach and mentor both inside and outside of the HBCU space.

“I’ve got an obligation to speak truth into your life, whether you play for me or not,” Jackson said while addressing a room full of Colorado players during his visit.

Prairie View A&M enters this moment as the defending SWAC champion, continuing a strong tradition of HBCU excellence.

But Sanders believes Jackson’s future could soon extend beyond the conference.

“That brother is going to be elevated real soon.”

Coming from Sanders, one of the most influential figures to elevate HBCU football visibility in recent years, that statement carries significant weight.

Even though Sanders and Jackson never coached against each other in the SWAC, their connection highlights the growing influence of HBCU football across the national landscape.

Sanders’ journey from Jackson State to Colorado helped shine a spotlight on HBCU programs. Now, he’s using that platform to uplift coaches like Jackson who are building their own legacy.