Michael Ealy coming to an HBCU to talk matcha and quarter zips

Acclaimed actor Michael Ealy will make an HBCU appearance when he headlines North Carolina A&T State University’s Spring 2026 Chancellor’s Speaker Series, bringing star power and insight to campus next month.

Ealy will appear on Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. in Harrison Auditorium for a conversation titled “Quarter Zips and Matcha Moods.” The discussion will be moderated by NC A&T alumnus and attorney Christian Robinson.

Focus on Growth, Lifestyle and Intentional Living

The event draws inspiration from viral social media trends highlighting young men balancing style, intellect, and purpose.

The conversation will center on:

Personal responsibility

Intentional decision-making

Lifestyle choices

Goal setting for college-aged men

Organizers say the discussion will also explore how these areas shape personal development, maturity and long-term success.

Michael Ealy: From Hollywood Star to Cultural Voice

Michael Ealy has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, moving seamlessly between television and film.

He is set to portray Malcolm X in Prime Video’s upcoming Muhammad Ali series, “The Greatest.”

Recent television credits include:

Power Book II: Ghost (STARZ)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Bel-Air (Peacock)

The Afterparty (Apple TV)

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix)

In film, Ealy has starred in several major releases, including:

Fatale (Netflix No. 1 film)

The Devil You Know (Lionsgate)

The Intruder (Sony Pictures)

He also starred in and executive-produced The Perfect Guy, which debuted at No. 1 at the box office and earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination.

Christian Robinson Returns to NC A&T Stage

The event will be moderated by Christian Robinson, a distinguished NC A&T alumnus and former Student Government Association president.

Robinson began his career working with a nonprofit focused on economic inequality and financial literacy. He later received a presidential appointment to the U.S. Department of Education under the Obama administration.

Today, Robinson is a licensed attorney who advises startup founders. His work includes:

Structuring early-stage companies

Designing capitalization strategies

Supporting institutional investment efforts

He earned his B.S. in Economics from NC A&T in 2012 and his Juris Doctor from Howard University School of Law in 2022.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Location: Harrison Auditorium, NC A&T

Harrison Auditorium, NC A&T Admission: Free and open to the public

Tickets will be available starting March 30 at the University Ticket Office in Brown Hall.