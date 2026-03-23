HBCU coach encouraged his player to get paid, and he hit the portal

South Carolina State is another HBCU that will have to replace one of its top player after Jayden Johnson entered the transfer portal following a strong sophomore season.



The move is another reminder of the reality many HBCU basketball programs face in the current era. Develop a talented player, feature him in a major role, and then hope you can keep him. In Johnson’s case, he emerged as one of the most important pieces on the floor for the Bulldogs in 2025-26.



Johnson averaged 13.4 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while starting 29 of 32 contests. He scored a season-high 28 points against Norfolk State in the MEAC quarterfinals, added 25 points at Tennessee and dropped 23 at South Carolina. But after that 28-point effort in conference tournament play, Johnson made it clear that scoring alone is not how he defines his best basketball.



“To me, when I play my best, obviously 28 points is great,” Jayden Johnson said. “Obviously, that’s every kid’s dream, and that’s what every kid cares about is scoring. But my best game is probably, I don’t know, I can’t pin the exact game, but I can say, I know when I’m playing my best is when I’m getting my teammates involved.”



Johnson said his approach has always been about balance, not just buckets.



“My best game is when I’m dishing out first, then scoring,” Johnson said. “That’s me. That’s like, that’s what I, you know, choose to do, rather than score 28. If I don’t have to score 28, I’m cool, you know? I’m good with that.”

Erik Martin saw the toll and the value

South Carolina State head coach Erik Martin praised Johnson not only for his production, but also for his toughness and availability throughout the season.

“Well, to kind of piggyback off what he said, we asked him a lot of Jayden,” Martin said. “And he hasn’t missed a game. I don’t think he’s missed a practice.”



Martin said Johnson’s ability to hold up physically while carrying a major role spoke volumes.



“So for that frail body to hold up throughout the year, said a lot about him taking care of his body, getting in the weight room,” Martin said. “So he’s truly our team leader.”



Martin also acknowledged the larger business of college basketball and the challenge South Carolina State faces when trying to retain top talent.

“I don’t have any NIL… my job is to prepare you for wherever you’re going next,” Martin said. “Would I like to keep you? Yeah. Truth be told, I don’t have any NIL money.”

At the heart of Martin’s comments was a blunt but honest reality.

“At the end of the day, I mean, I treat these guys as though they’re my son,” Martin said. “If I had a son, I’d be telling him, son, you’ve got to do what’s right for yourself and your family.”

Another talented HBCU prospect in the portal

For South Carolina State, losing Jayden Johnson hurts. For the young guard, it is the next step in a journey that has already made him one of the more intriguing HBCU guards in the portal.