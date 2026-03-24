HBCU back in national title game

The Langston Lions are heading back to the NAIA national championship game, carrying the spirit of the HBCU community to Kansas City. They punched their ticket with a a 72-69 overtime win against Ave Maria on Monday night. This win earns the Lions (29-5) a shot at redemption. They will face a familiar foe in the title game.

Championship Pedigree in the NAIA

Redemption is the primary theme for this Tuesday night matchup. Langston faces Freed-Hardeman, the team that edged them out for the 2024 banner. The Lions previously struggled early in the Fab Four. They missed their first nine shots from the field. However, their top-ranked scoring defense kept the game within reach.



Orlando Thomas led the scoring effort with 17 points. Trey Clarke dominated the glass with nine rebounds. The team played with the poise of a seasoned HBCU powerhouse. They trailed by seven at halftime but never panicked. Their defensive pressure eventually wore down the Gyrenes. This resilience is a hallmark of the program’s culture.



The Lions never trailed during Monday’s overtime. Clarke scored five straight points to open the extra frame. Ave Maria attempted a late rally. Robert Alexander silenced that run with a clutch three-pointer. A final desperation shot by the Gyrenes came after the buzzer.

NAIA Has A Legacy of HBCU excellence

This victory is deeply rooted in NAIA history. This tournament opened doors for Black athletes long before other organizations. These pathways allowed programs like Langston to showcase its elite talent. The Lions now stand on the shoulders of legends who paved the way. They look to secure their first national title Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT. The “Marching Pride” is ready to celebrate a historic finish.

The atmosphere at Municipal Auditorium remains unmatched during this tournament run. Fans have traveled from across the country to support the Lions. This game represents more than a trophy for the university. It is a testament to the enduring strength of the HBCU basketball tradition. The stage is set for a legendary showdown in the heart of Missouri.