Charlamagne Tha God sponsors HBCU Driver in NASCAR

Winston-Salem State graduate and NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth continues to bring new exposure to professional motorsports. On Saturday in Darlington, South Carolina, Rajah Caruth competed in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in a car sponsored by The Black Effect Podcast Network. The network was co-founded by radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, best known from The Breakfast Club.

Charlamagne Tha God Supports Rajah Caruth Trackside

“I am thoroughly enjoying @rajahcaruth_ racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Darlington Raceway. We truly thank God for it all!!!,” Charlamagne posted on social media.

Charlamagne Tha God also attended the race and spent time trackside with Caruth before the race. He shared photos and videos from his unique vantage point throughout the event.





Caruth Showcases Black Effect Paint Scheme

Rajah Caruth raced for Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport during the event. He is currently splitting time this season between that team and JR Motorsports. His No. 32 Chevrolet featured a bold black paint scheme with white lettering and “Black Effect” displayed prominently on the hood and rear quarter panel.

Race Recap: Solid Run in Darlington

On the track, Rajah Caruth delivered a steady and disciplined performance in the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. He finished 23rd after starting 19th and completed all 147 laps without incident. Caruth posted a best lap of 31.75 seconds while competing against a deep NASCAR Xfinity Series field.

Rajah Caruth in NASCAR Standings

Following the race, Rajah Caruth sits 10th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts standings with 151 points through six starts. He trails points leader Justin Allgaier by 155 points. Despite the gap, Caruth remains inside the top 10 with three top-10 finishes and zero DNFs this season.

What’s Next for Rajah Caruth?

Looking ahead, Rajah Caruth will aim to build momentum in the coming weeks. He returns to action March 28 at Martinsville Speedway for the NFPA 250, a short track known for intense, physical racing. The following week, he heads to Rockingham Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on April 4. His three-race stretch wraps up April 11 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where the high-banked half-mile track promises another fast-paced challenge.

The Winston-Salem State Linkup

The Black Effect Podcast Network was co-founded by Charlamagne Tha God and Dollie S. Bishop, who—like Rajah Caruth—is also a graduate of Winston-Salem State University.