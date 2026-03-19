NCAA Tournament: Southern wins again, gets South Carolina next

One year after making history as the first SWAC women’s program to win an NCAA Tournament game, Southern University proved it was no fluke. The Jaguars are moving on once again.

Southern University defeated Samford in the NCAA Tournament “First Four,” securing a spot in the Round of 64. It will face national powerhouse South Carolina, led by Dawn Staley. The victory adds another milestone to a growing legacy for the SWAC champions and reinforces Southern’s place as one of the premier HBCU programs in women’s college basketball.

Southern University showed its resolve

Southern didn’t just win — it controlled key moments of the game with discipline, defense, and timely scoring.

The Jaguars finished with a 65-58 win, powered by balanced scoring and a defensive effort that forced 19 Samford turnovers. Southern also dominated the hustle categories, racking up 13 steals and turning those into transition opportunities that shifted momentum throughout the game.

Jaylia Reed led the way offensively with 16 points, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc and delivering key buckets late. Demya Porter added 15 points and 12 rebounds, anchoring the interior on both ends and providing a steady presence whenever Samford threatened to close the gap.

Jocelyn Tate chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds, while D’Shantae Edwards filled up the stat sheet with eight points, five steals, and multiple momentum-changing defensive plays.

Southern’s depth also proved to be a difference-maker. Contributions from Jestiny Dixon and others off the bench helped maintain pressure and energy, especially during critical stretches in the third and fourth quarters.

The game was tight throughout, with multiple lead changes and runs from both teams. Samford briefly grabbed momentum in the third quarter, but Southern responded with composure — highlighted by key baskets from Porter and Reed that helped the Jaguars regain control heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Southern executed when it mattered most. Reed’s perimeter shooting, combined with clutch free throws down the stretch, allowed the Jaguars to maintain separation. Meanwhile, the defense tightened, limiting Samford’s scoring opportunities in the closing minutes.

HBCU women’s basketball gaining momentum

This win carries added significance beyond the bracket. Southern University is continuing to shift the narrative around HBCU women’s basketball, proving that SWAC programs can not only compete on the national stage but win.



Now, the challenge gets even bigger.

Southern will face national contender South Carolina in the NCAA Round of 64 — a matchup that presents a major test, but also another opportunity to make history.