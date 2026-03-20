Dawn Staley gifts HBCU squad ahead of matchup with South Carolina

Southern University won its second NCAA Tournament game in history on Thursday and the HBCU got gifts and a visit from South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

South Carolina Scouts Southern In Person

Fresh off Southern University’s 65-58 win over Samford in the NCAA Tournament First Four, the Jaguars received an unexpected gesture from South Carolina’s Staley. The Hall of Fame coach didn’t just scout her next opponent; she made sure to show respect in a way that resonated deeply with the HBCU program.



Staley stopped by Southern University’s hotel before its matchup against Samford to greet the team. The regional is being hosted in Columbia, where the University of South Carolina calls home. Southern guard Demonnie Lagway talked to reporters about the visit.



“She gave us our respect. She respects us and gave us our props — our credit.”



During the game, Staley and her team watched from the stands.



“It feels good, it feels great,” Lagway said of seeing Staley and the South Carolina program in attendance. “They’re our next opponent so, them being there to watch us felt good.”

Dawn Staley drops by with a gift

After the game was over, Staley delivered the perfume to the backroom. The players were presented it and told where it came from, sparking an emotional and exuberant reaction throughout the room.



It was a moment that captured everything Staley has come to represent: excellence, awareness, and a deep-rooted appreciation for HBCU culture.

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For Southern University, the gesture wasn’t just about the gift itself. It was about recognition.

That respect carries weight coming from Staley, one of the most influential figures in women’s college basketball. She’s also a coach who has consistently used her platform to uplift HBCU programs. Whether it’s scheduling HBCUs, speaking on equity, or moments like this, Staley continues to bridge gaps between Power Four programs and HBCU institutions.

HBCU program continues to make waves

The timing of the gesture made it even more significant.



Southern University had just punched its ticket to the Round of 64 for the second straight year. It continues to build its own legacy as a rising HBCU power. Now, the Jaguars will face Staley’s South Carolina team in a matchup that carries both competitive intensity and mutual respect.



On the court, South Carolina will be heavily favored. But off the court, the tone has already been set.

This isn’t just another NCAA Tournament game. It’s a moment where an HBCU program is not only competing at the highest level — it’s being seen, respected, and celebrated by one of the sport’s most powerful voices.

And thanks to Dawn Staley, Southern University is walking into that moment feeling valued before the ball even tips.