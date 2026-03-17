KiKi Shepard, Showtime At The Apollo star, passes away

KiKi Shepard, the longtime to-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has died at 74. She suffered a massive heart attack in Los Angeles on Monday, according to her representative, LaShirl Smith. Her death was reported as sudden and unexpected. (TMZ)

Born Chiquita Renee Shepard in Tyler, Texas, Shepard built a career that stretched across television, film, theater and dance. But for many Black households, she will be remembered most as the stylish, poised and unmistakable presence who helped welcome generations of performers to the Apollo stage from 1987 to 2002. Her work on that show made her a familiar face to millions and helped cement her place in Black entertainment history. (TMZ)

For the HBCU community, Shepard’s life story also carried the stamp of Black excellence in higher education. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Howard University, where she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Shepard was also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., affiliations that reflected the scholarship, service and cultural leadership that shaped her public life. (Wikipedia)

Before becoming a television staple, Shepard had already built an impressive artistic resume. While attending Howard, she became a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company, which performed at the World Festival of Black Arts in Lagos, Nigeria. She also appeared in Broadway productions including Bubbling Brown Sugar, Comin’ Uptown, Reggae, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and Porgy and Bess. Her screen work included roles in The Wiz, A Different World, Baywatch, NYPD Blue, Grey’s Anatomy and other productions. (Wikipedia)

KiKi Shepard leaves behind a legacy of grace, glamour and Black cultural impact. She represented a generation of Howard University alumni and Delta women who moved with confidence in every room they entered. Her voice, style and presence will not soon be forgotten.