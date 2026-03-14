SWAC: Southern University WBB headed back to NCAA Tournament

The Southern University Jaguars left no doubt in the SWAC Women’s Basketball Championship as it heads back to the NCAA Tournament. It delivered a commanding performance to defeat Alabama State and secure their second straight conference title.

The victory marks another milestone moment for the Baton Rouge HBCU, one of the premier programs in the conference.

Southern controlled the championship matchup from the opening tip, using efficient shooting, relentless defense, and strong rebounding to overwhelm Alabama State. The Jaguars finished the game shooting 49 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from three-point range

The Jaguars not only captured the SWAC Championship, but also cemented its place atop the conference by winning the title in consecutive seasons.

Southern’s Balanced Scoring Leads To Title

Southern’s depth and balance were on full display in the championship game, with multiple players stepping up to contribute in key moments.

Zaria Hurston led the Jaguars with 13 points, shooting an efficient 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range in 28 minutes. Her perimeter shooting helped Southern stretch the Alabama State defense early.

Olivia Delancy added 12 points, knocking down two three-pointers while providing steady scoring on the wing.

Guard D’Shantae Edwards chipped in 11 points and four rebounds,. Veteran guard Jocelyn Tate delivered a strong all-around performance with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Southern also received key contributions from its frontcourt and bench. Demya Porter finished with nine points and five rebounds, while Mykayla Cunningham added eight points and four assists.

Alabama State Battles but Can’t Keep Pace

Alabama State fought hard but struggled to find offensive rhythm against Southern’s defense. The Hornets finished just 17-of-60 from the field (28.3 percent) and 3-of-21 from three-point range.

Despite the shooting struggles, Caylee Simpson delivered a strong individual performance, leading Alabama State with 19 points,

Still, Southern’s defensive pressure and offensive efficiency proved too much to overcome.

Coach Carlos Funchess Credits Rebounding and Execution

Southern head coach Carlos Funchess said the game plan centered on controlling the boards and executing on both ends of the floor.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Funchess said. “I told the young ladies before the game that the team that controlled the rebounding edge was going to win the game. We did that early and built a big lead.”

Funchess also acknowledged Alabama State’s resilience.

“We knew they were going to make a run. They’re a well-coached team. But we made some big buckets when we needed to and held on.”

Players Celebrate Championship Run

For Southern guard Olivia Delancy, the championship moment was the culmination of a season filled with adversity and perseverance.

“It’s surreal right now,” Delancy said. “We came into the tournament as the four seed and people overlooked us, but we stuck together and never gave up on each other.”

Veteran guard Jocelyn Tate echoed those sentiments.

“It wasn’t easy getting here,” Tate said. “We lost some games we weren’t supposed to lose, but we stayed together and trusted the work we put in.”

Southern Building a Dynasty in HBCU Basketball

With back-to-back SWAC championships, Southern continues to strengthen its reputation as a powerhouse in HBCU women’s basketball.

Funchess emphasized that the program’s culture and work ethic have been key to sustained success.

“Our young ladies come to Southern to get an education first,” he said. “But they also come here to win championships. They sacrifice a lot and work extremely hard for moments like this.”

Now, with another conference title secured, Southern turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament, where the Jaguars will look to extend their dominance and represent HBCU basketball on the national stage.