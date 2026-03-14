NCAA Tournament: HBCU takes down powerhouse squad

HBCU Virginia Union made noise in the NCAA Atlantic Region on Saturday, beating West Liberty 52-46 in Erie, Pennsylvania. For Virginia Union, the win was more than just an upset.



It was another statement by an HBCU program that has built its identity around defense, toughness and discipline. VUU came in as the no. 7 seed and took down a no. 2. It marked the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2023.

VUU controls the pace

Virginia Union had already shown earlier this season that it could slow down West Liberty’s explosive offense. Back on Nov. 18, the Panthers beat West Liberty 94-88 in the regular season. This time, Virginia Union dragged the game even deeper into its preferred style, holding a team that came into the NCAA Tournament averaging 97.2 points per game to just 46 points on 27.9 percent shooting and 5-for-35 from three-point range.

That defensive effort was the whole story. Virginia Union led 24-18 at halftime and never let West Liberty get comfortable. The Panthers forced 19 turnovers, turned defense into offense and limited one of Division II’s highest-octane attacks to just 18 first-half points. An HBCU team known for pressure and physicality once again made West Liberty play a game it did not want to play.

Bobby Gardner comes up big

Bobby Gardner carried Virginia Union offensively with 23 points off the bench, scoring nearly half of his team’s total in a game where every bucket mattered. Noah Richardson-Keyes added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Malachi Dark chipped in nine points. Virginia Union scored 36 of its 52 points in the paint and got 31 bench points, showing the kind of depth and interior strength that travels well in March.

West Liberty made a few second-half pushes, trimming the lead to three early in the half and again threatening late, but Virginia Union answered each run. The Panthers stretched the margin back to 10 midway through the second half and never surrendered control.

A big win for HBCU basketball

Now Virginia Union moves on to face IUP in another NCAA regional rematch with plenty of history behind it. VUU, a power program itself with three national titles, will look to take down another D2 giant.

