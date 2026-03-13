Seahawks Sign HBCU Running Back After Free Agency Buzz

Seattle Seahawks GM Sees Unique Fit in Wilson

Just days after entering free agency with intrigue around his market, former HBCU standout Emanuel Wilson has found his next opportunity in the NFL. The running back has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million with the Seattle Seahawks, giving the former Green Bay Packers contributor a fresh chance to prove himself in a new backfield.

Wilson, a Division II HBCU product who played at both the Johnson C. Smith University football program and the Fort Valley State University football program, enters Seattle as a player who has steadily built his reputation through patience, production, and perseverance.

For a running back who went undrafted just three years ago, the signing represents another step forward in a journey that began on CIAA and SIAC football fields.

Seahawks signing RB Emanuel Wilson to one-year deal worth up to $2.1M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/QO2CJbkDrA — NFL (@NFL) March 12, 2026

Seahawks See Opportunity in Wilson

Seattle’s front office believes Wilson brings a unique dimension to its running back room.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider praised the evaluation process that led the team to the former Packers back.

“Our pro staff did a great job evaluating and identifying Emanuel,” Schneider said during an appearance on Seattle Sports radio. “Here’s this 230-pound guy with great feet. You sign a one-year deal like that, it’s kind of like a ‘come in, be part of our culture, prove it and compete.’ He gives us something different. He’s a heavy runner.”

That description aligns with what Wilson showed during his time in Green Bay — a physical, downhill style that consistently generated tough yards.

Productive Backup Role in Green Bay

Wilson spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Packers, where he developed into a reliable rotational back behind three-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs.

Across his three seasons in Green Bay, Wilson totaled:

1,083 rushing yards

7 rushing touchdowns

4.5 yards per carry

During the 2025 season, he rushed for 496 yards and three touchdowns on 125 carries while appearing in all 17 games.

His most memorable moment came in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he made his first NFL start and delivered a breakout performance — rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

For teams evaluating free-agent running backs, that performance served as a reminder that Wilson could handle a larger workload when needed.

A Changing Seahawks Backfield

Wilson arrives in Seattle at a time of transition for the Seahawks’ rushing attack.

The Seattle Seahawks recently lost former star running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency after the Super Bowl MVP signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle still has several backs on the roster, including Zach Charbonnet, Cam Akers, and George Holani. However, Charbonnet is expected to miss the start of the season while recovering from knee surgery.

That situation could open early opportunities for Wilson to compete for carries.

Schneider indicated the team will continue evaluating the position, but Wilson’s signing gives Seattle another experienced option as it reshapes its backfield.

Another Step for the HBCU-to-NFL Pipeline

Wilson’s story remains one of the more compelling examples of the HBCU pathway to the NFL.

After beginning his career at Johnson C. Smith, the Charlotte native transferred to Fort Valley State and eventually rushed for more than 1,300 yards in his final collegiate season.

Despite going undrafted in 2023, he fought his way onto an NFL roster and turned limited opportunities into real production.

Now, with a new opportunity in Seattle, Emanuel Wilson will attempt to prove that his best football may still be ahead of him.

For HBCU fans who followed his rise from Division II football to Lambeau Field, the next chapter will unfold in the Pacific Northwest.

And once again, Emanuel Wilson will be trying to show that talent developed at HBCUs can travel just fine in the NFL.