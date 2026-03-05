HBCU Product Drawing Interest Ahead of NFL Free Agency

From HBCU Standout to NFL Contributor

When the NFL’s new league year opens on March 11, former HBCU standout Emanuel Wilson will quietly become one of the more intriguing under-the-radar running backs on the free agent market. The Green Bay Packers reportedly chose not to place a restricted free agent tender on Wilson. Making the 26-year-old running back eligible to enter the market as an unrestricted free agent.

The move was reported as being largely financial. The lowest tender would have cost roughly $3.5 million for a one-year deal, but it also opens the door for Wilson to explore opportunities across the league.

For a player who went undrafted out of Division II HBCU football, reaching a second NFL contract is already a milestone. But NFL insiders expect Wilson to draw real interest from teams looking for a reliable RB2 with starter-level flashes.

He may not headline free agency. Still, Wilson enters the market as exactly the type of player smart front offices target: proven production, modest cost, and room to grow.

From HBCU Standout to NFL Opportunity

Wilson’s path to the NFL began just minutes from his hometown in Charlotte.

He started his college career at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football program. Wilson rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman and earned CIAA Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Family responsibilities—including helping care for his mother and younger sister—played a major role in his decision to stay close to home.

Eventually, Wilson transferred to Fort Valley State University football program, where his career took off. In his final season with the Wildcats, Wilson rushed for 1,371 yards and 17 touchdowns. Establishing himself as one of the most explosive backs in Division II HBCU football.

Still, NFL scouts remained cautious. Wilson went undrafted in 2023.

His first shot came with the Denver Broncos, but the opportunity lasted just three days after rookie minicamp. Soon after, two teams expressed interest: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson chose Green Bay. That decision changed everything.

Building a Role in Green Bay

Over three seasons with the Packers, Wilson steadily carved out a role behind veteran starter Josh Jacobs.

He appeared in 41 regular-season games, totaling 1,083 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and 30 receptions.

During the 2025 season, Wilson served as Green Bay’s primary backup while appearing in all 17 games. He rushed for 496 yards and three touchdowns on 125 carries while also contributing in the passing game and on special teams.

His biggest moment came in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Jacobs sidelined, Wilson made his first career start and delivered a breakout performance. 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 23–6 victory.

For HBCU football fans who watched him dominate CIAA and SIAC defenses, the performance felt familiar.

For the rest of the NFL, it was a reminder that Wilson can handle a starter’s workload when called on.

The Advanced Metrics That Turned Heads

Wilson’s efficiency numbers during the 2024 season quietly placed him among some of the league’s most productive running backs.

At one point that year, he ranked among the top ten running backs in several advanced metrics, including yards per carry and rushing yards over expected.

His statistical profile included:

4.9 yards per carry on 103 attempts

A 59.2 percent rushing success rate (second in the NFL)

11 explosive runs of 12 yards or more

That combination of efficiency and explosiveness helped him finish eighth in yards per carry among backs with at least 100 attempts. Ranking ahead of several high-profile starters like Saquon Barkley.

Why Green Bay Might Let Him Walk

Despite Emanuel Wilson’s flashes, the Green Bay Packers ultimately chose not to place the restricted free agent tender on him.

The reason appears to be simple economics.

Running backs across the league have become one of the most replaceable positions in roster building. The 2026 draft class is expected to be deep with fast, inexpensive runners, and the $3.5 million tender price likely exceeded the Packers’ valuation of Wilson as a backup.

Instead, Green Bay appears willing to gamble that Wilson’s market value will settle somewhere between $1.7 million and $2.1 million annually—a range that would allow the team to potentially bring him back at a lower cost.

The current Green Bay Packers backfield consists of Jacobs and second-year back MarShawn Lloyd, but Lloyd has battled injuries, making depth a potential concern.

In other words, Wilson’s leaving isn’t guaranteed.

Potential Landing Spots

Several teams have already been mentioned as logical fits for Wilson’s skill set.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been floated by analysts as a potential landing spot, where Wilson could provide an inexpensive RB2 option in a high-powered offense.

The Dallas Cowboys and Vikings are also considered possibilities, both teams that value reliable depth behind their primary backs.

Meanwhile, physical rushing teams like the New York Giants or Pittsburgh Steelers could see Wilson as a downhill complement capable of handling 100-plus carries if needed.

And if the Denver Broncos miss on their preferred draft targets, Wilson could even be considered for a larger rotational role.

Why Wilson Will Have a Market

Emanuel Wilson isn’t expected to be a “primary target” in free agency.

But he will absolutely be on teams’ radar.

Front offices value players who already understand NFL systems, can contribute on special teams, and have proven they can produce when called upon. Wilson checks each of those boxes.

He’s also just 26 years old.

Teams searching for a dependable RB2 often prefer a player entering his prime rather than a veteran nearing the end of his career.

Wilson’s combination of physical running style, proven durability, and flashes of explosiveness make him one of the more intriguing targets in the 2026 running back market.

The HBCU Message Behind His Journey

Beyond the numbers, Emanuel Wilson’s career carries a larger message about the HBCU pipeline.

He began at Johnson C. Smith, developed at Fort Valley State, went undrafted, survived a three-day stint with the Broncos, and eventually became a reliable contributor at Lambeau Field.

That journey mirrors a growing trend across the league: talented players emerging from historically overlooked programs and carving out real NFL roles.

Wilson once summed up that mindset simply.

“You don’t gotta go to a big D-I school,” he said during an interview while preparing for the NFL Draft. “If you can play ball, you can play ball.”

Three seasons later, he’s living proof.

Now the next chapter begins.

When free agency opens, Emanuel Wilson won’t be the biggest name on the board. But he may be one of the smartest bets for a team searching for upside at the right price.

And if history says anything about Wilson’s career, it’s that you might not want to bet against him.