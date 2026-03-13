FAMU vs Southern matchup is an Atlanta Dream for SWAC

ATLANTA — The SWAC Tournament semifinals will feature one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups as Southern University faces Florida A&M on Friday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. With two of the largest HBCU alumni bases in the Atlanta metro area, the game should draw one of the biggest crowds of the tournament.

FAMU reached the semifinals after a strong defensive effort in a 70-60 win over Jackson State on Wednesday. The Rattlers placed four players in double figures, led by Antonio Baker’s 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Tyler Shirley added 13 points, while Kaleb Washington chipped in 10 points and four assists.

In addition, FAMU controlled the glass and the pace of the game. The Rattlers grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and forced 20 Jackson State turnovers. They also held the Tigers to just 33.9 percent shooting from the field.

Southern was devastating from the three-point line

Southern advanced to the semifinals with an 84-81 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday night. The Jaguars shot nearly 57 percent from the field and knocked down 10 three-pointers in the win.

Fazl Oshodi led Southern with 18 points. Meanwhile, Malek Abdelgowad gave the Jaguars a major lift off the bench with 17 points. Cam Amboree added 14 points, and A.J. Barnes recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds. Overall, Southern relied on balanced scoring and received 32 points from its bench.

HBCU band battle adds to the atmosphere

The game will also feature a unique in-arena showdown between two legendary HBCU bands. The Florida A&M Marching 100 pep band will face Southern’s Human Jukebox.

Throughout the tournament, each team has brought its band to the arena. While television broadcasts have not fully captured these moments, the in-person experience has elevated the atmosphere. The sound level rises quickly when the bands perform, and the energy spreads through the entire building.

Because of that, Friday’s musical battle in the stands may be just as entertaining as the action on the court.

Southern has struggled with Florida A&M

Southern will also face a team that has given it problems this season. Florida A&M swept the regular-season series with wins in January and February.

In the first meeting, the Rattlers earned a 67-59 victory. Tyler Shirley scored 17 points, while Micah Octave added 12. Florida A&M’s defense limited Southern to 36.5 percent shooting and held the Jaguars to just 3-of-20 from three-point range.

The Rattlers controlled the rematch as well. Shirley scored 25 points, and Jordan Chatman added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Octave contributed 13 points and seven rebounds. Florida A&M also dominated the boards with a 40-27 rebounding advantage and scored 38 points in the paint.

Championship stakes on the line

Now the stakes rise even higher. A trip to the SWAC championship game is on the line.

Southern will try to flip the script after two regular-season losses. However, FAMU has already shown it can control the matchup.

Meanwhile, both fan bases are expected to show up in force in Atlanta. As a result, Friday’s semifinal could become one of the defining moments of the tournament.