Howard University jogging post triggers pushback, apology

A Washington, D.C.-area jogger known on Instagram as “Your Buddy Gus” has apologized to the Howard University community after one of his recent videos sparked a heated debate online.

In a statement posted after the backlash, Gus said he now understands why many people were upset by his decision to run through Howard’s campus while filming content.Gus called his actions “insensitive” and acknowledged that he was unaware of the deeper history that shaped some of the criticism. He added that his goal is usually to highlight the beauty of Washington, D.C., but said he never wants that to come at the expense of “people’s safety, well-being, and overall peace of mind.” He also promised that it would not happen again.

Howard University responses were divided

The reaction from the Howard University community and observers online was far from one-sided.

Some commenters took strong issue with the video. They said that Howard’s campus — and especially The Yard — should be treated as sacred space. A few framed the issue around protection of campus culture, student safety, and long-standing concerns about outsiders treating a historic Black institution like a public backdrop for content.

That reaction reflects something bigger than one social media clip. For many Howard students, alumni and supporters, the campus is not just scenic real estate in Northwest D.C. It is a cultural landmark, a symbol of Black history, and a place that carries emotional and generational meaning.

At the same time, not everyone saw the situation the same way.

Other commenters, including people identifying themselves as current students and alumni, argued that the backlash went too far. They pointed out that the campus is open, that Gus did not appear to be disrespecting the school. They saw him as simply showing appreciation for the beauty of the grounds. Some even said the video did not feel threatening and should not be treated like an attack on Howard’s identity.

Jogger content, Instagram culture and a lesson learned

Part of the context here is that this jogger does similar running content in different parts of the D.C. area, not just at Howard University. That does not erase why some Howard supporters were offended, but it does help explain that the video appeared to fit a broader Instagram content style rather than a targeted attempt to disrespect the institution.

In the end, the controversy became less about one run and more about how public content collides with private meaning. Gus apologized directly, said he learned from the criticism, and made clear he would move differently going forward.

That may not satisfy everyone. But it did show that even in a divided comment section, there was room for both accountability and nuance.