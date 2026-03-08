NCAA Tournament: Four HBCU women teams in D2 ‘26 field

Four HBCU women’s basketball programs will take the national stage after earning bids to the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament. Teams from the CIAA and SIAC will represent historically Black colleges across multiple regions when the tournament tips off.

Four HBCU programs — Winston-Salem State, Fayetteville State, Miles College and Edward Waters — were selected for the national bracket, highlighting the continued strength of women’s basketball at Black colleges competing at the Division II level.

NCAA South Region features two HBCU teams

The NCAA South Region will include two HBCU representatives.

Miles College earned the No. 4 seed after compiling a 25-6 record this season. The SIAC contender will open the tournament against No. 5 seed Nova Southeastern, which enters the matchup with a 26-4 record. The matchup could provide one of the most competitive first-round games in the region.

Edward Waters University also secured a place in the South Region bracket. The Tigers, who finished the season 23-6, earned the No. 8 seed and will face a tough opening challenge against No. 1 seed Alabama-Huntsville, which enters the tournament at 28-5.

Despite the difficult matchup, Edward Waters’ selection underscores the growing national recognition for SIAC programs and the strong seasons produced by several HBCU teams.

CIAA powers highlight Atlantic Region

The Atlantic Region bracket also features strong HBCU representation, led by CIAA contenders Winston-Salem State and Fayetteville State.

Winston-Salem State earned the No. 3 seed in the region after posting an impressive 26-3 record during the regular season and conference play. The Rams will face No. 6 seed Glenville State, which finished the season at 24-6.

The Rams have been one of the most consistent programs in the region this season and will look to translate that success onto the national stage when the NCAA tournament begins.

Fayetteville State will also represent the CIAA in the Atlantic Region bracket. The Broncos, who finished the season 21-5, received the No. 5 seed and will open tournament play against No. 4 seed Seton Hill, which enters the game with a 21-8 record.

HBCU programs seek deep NCAA runs

The presence of multiple HBCU teams across the NCAA Division II bracket highlights the competitive level of Black college women’s basketball.

Programs from the CIAA and SIAC have consistently produced winning seasons and postseason appearances in recent years, and the 2026 NCAA tournament field reflects that continued growth.

With four teams earning national bids, HBCU programs will once again have the opportunity to showcase their talent and compete for a spot in the later rounds of the NCAA Division II tournament.

As the tournament begins, fans across the HBCU landscape will be watching closely to see whether one of these programs can make a deep postseason run.