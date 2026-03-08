Former NBA Stars Lead Top HBCU Teams Into SWAC Tournament

The top two seeds in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) men’s basketball tournament are guided by two familiar names from the NBA. Bethune-Cookman’s No. 1-seeded Wildcats are coached by Reggie Theus, while Florida A&M’s No. 2-seeded Rattlers are led by Charlie Ward.

Beyond their teams’ success this season, the two coaches share another connection. Both enjoyed lengthy careers in the NBA. UNLV retired Theus’ jersey, while Florida State retired two of Ward’s jerseys to honor his accomplishments as a two-sport star.

The two coaches split their matchups this season. Bethune-Cookman won the first meeting in Daytona Beach, 87-83. Florida A&M answered with an 81-77 victory in Tallahassee.

In a rare twist of parity, both teams scored exactly 164 points across the two contests.

Two NBA Careers That Took Different Paths

Theus played 13 seasons in the NBA after the Chicago Bulls selected him in the first round of the 1978 NBA Draft. He spent six seasons in Chicago before continuing his career with the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets.

During his playing days, Theus built what many consider a Hall of Fame-caliber résumé. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

Before Michael Jordan arrived in Chicago, Theus served as the franchise’s leading star.

After retiring, he moved into media and entertainment. His work included acting roles and a stint as an analyst on the early version of TNT’s Inside the NBA.

Ward’s athletic career proved just as remarkable, though it spanned two sports. On the football field, he became Florida State’s first Heisman Trophy winner and led the Seminoles to their first national championship.

On the basketball court, Ward competed for coach Pat Kennedy before the New York Knicks selected him in the first round of the NBA Draft. Ward spent a decade in New York before later playing for the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

Following his playing career, he served three seasons as an assistant coach with the Rockets.

Reggie Theus Building Bethune-Cookman’s Foundation

At Bethune-Cookman, Theus serves as both head coach and athletic director. He balances both responsibilities while helping transform the university’s athletic infrastructure.

Since his arrival, the Wildcats have seen significant facility upgrades. A $1 million donation from Charles Barkley helped fund an on-campus football practice facility.

The university has also added new locker rooms and continues developing plans for expanded athletic facilities, including a future track complex.

Theus earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors after leading Bethune-Cookman to the conference’s regular-season title. The Wildcats finished 14-4 in SWAC play and 17-14 overall, including an impressive 10-1 home record.

Jakoby Heady earned First Team All-SWAC honors, while Daniel Rouzan was selected to the Second Team All-SWAC.

As the regular-season champion, Bethune-Cookman receives a first-round bye. The Wildcats will open tournament play Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Atlanta, where they will face the winner of an earlier matchup.

Charlie Ward’s Rattlers Peaking at the Right Time

Florida A&M enters the tournament playing its best basketball of the season.

After an up-and-down first year under Ward, the Rattlers surged late in the schedule winning their last four. Their victory over Bethune-Cookman down the stretch showed the SWAC Tournament could feature a wide-open race to the title.

FAMU started conference play strongly but slipped to sixth place midway through the season.

However, steady performances down the stretch allowed the Rattlers to climb back up the standings and secure the No. 2 seed.

With that finish, Florida A&M also earns a first-round bye. The Rattlers will open tournament play on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., facing an opponent to be determined.

A Tournament Showdown With NBA Pedigree

Two former NBA veterans now guide the SWAC’s top programs.

With the season series perfectly even, the stage is set for one of the most compelling storylines of the SWAC Tournament.

If the bracket breaks the right way, Reggie Theus and Charlie Ward could meet once more — with a championship on the line.