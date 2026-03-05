HBCU Wrestler Earns Top Seed on Road to NCAA Championship

Morgan State wrestling is heading into the postseason with real momentum. The HBCU program landed multiple pre-seeds for the upcoming EIWA Championships, including a major headline: Eugene Harney is the No. 1 seed at 149 pounds.

For Morgan State, that means something simple. Win matches this weekend, and the road leads to the NCAA Championships.

For an HBCU program competing in one of the toughest conferences in college wrestling, that’s a big deal. It’s also a sign that Morgan State wrestling continues to grow inside the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association.

And yes, Harney sitting at the top of the bracket definitely helps.

Eugene Harney Leads Morgan State’s NCAA Push

Harney enters the EIWA tournament as the top seed at 149 pounds, putting him in a prime position to compete for a conference title and secure an automatic berth to nationals.

Being the No. 1 seed in the EIWA is not exactly a participation trophy. The conference includes powerhouse programs like Lehigh, Navy, and Army.

In other words, nobody just hands out top seeds.

Harney earned it during the regular season with strong performances and consistency in one of wrestling’s deepest weight classes.

Now the mission is clear: win the bracket and keep the momentum rolling to the NCAA Championships.

Several Morgan State Wrestlers Earn EIWA Seeds

Harney is not the only Morgan State wrestler heading into the conference tournament with a seeded position.

The Bears placed multiple wrestlers in the EIWA pre-seeds across several weight classes:

141 lbs — #11 Shawn Ryncarz

149 lbs — #1 Eugene Harney

157 lbs — #12 Yannis Charles

165 lbs — #10 Joshua Greenwood

174 lbs — #7 Cort Vann

184 lbs — #9 Bryce Phillips

197 lbs — #11 Eric Washington Jr.

That list shows something important. Morgan State wrestling has depth across the lineup.

In a tournament like the EIWA Championships, depth matters. Upsets happen. Consolation runs happen. Sometimes, the wrestler nobody expected ends up punching the NCAA ticket.

That’s the beauty of March wrestling. Chaos is part of the sport.

What’s at Stake at the EIWA Championships

The EIWA Championships are not just about conference medals. They determine which wrestlers move on to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Each weight class has a limited number of automatic qualifying spots. Finish inside the top 7, and a wrestler moves on to nationals.

Miss the cut and things get complicated.

So every match matters. Even consolation matches can decide who advances.

For Morgan State wrestling, the goal is simple: send as many Bears as possible to the NCAA Championships.

Morgan State Continues to Represent HBCUs in Division I Wrestling

Wrestling is not always the first sport people associate with HBCUs, but Morgan State continues to change that narrative.

The Bears compete in the EIWA, one of the oldest and most competitive conferences in college wrestling. Programs in the league have produced national champions, Olympians, and plenty of All-Americans.

That makes every seed, every win, and every NCAA qualifier meaningful for an HBCU program building its place in Division I wrestling.

And if Harney stays on track, Morgan State could soon add another major postseason milestone.

The Road to Nationals Starts Now

March wrestling has a simple rule: survive and advance.

For Morgan State wrestling, the formula is just as clear. Win matches at the EIWA Championships and the next stop is the NCAA tournament.

Harney enters the weekend with the best position in the bracket. However, several other Morgan State wrestlers will try to make runs of their own.

And if everything breaks right, the Bears could send multiple wrestlers to the biggest stage in college wrestling.

For an HBCU program still writing its modern wrestling story, that would be another big chapter.