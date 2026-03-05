HBCU Finally Secures Federal Trademark for Iconic Logo

For decades, one simple letter has carried enormous meaning in college football. Now, that symbol officially belongs to Grambling State. The HBCU announced that it has secured federal trademark registration for its iconic stylized “G” logo, a milestone that marks the culmination of a legal journey spanning nearly three decades.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the registration under U.S. Trademark Registration No. 8148992, formally protecting one of the most recognizable emblems in all of college athletics.

But the story behind Grambling’s “G” goes far beyond paperwork. It’s a tale that connects Pro Football Hall of Fame greatness, one of the NFL’s most famous logos, and the evolving business of college sports branding.

A Logo Built on Legacy

Grambling first adopted the stylized “G” in the 1970s, tying the mark to the program’s golden era under legendary coach Eddie Robinson.

The design also carried deeper symbolism. The HBCU paid tribute to Grambling alum and Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis, one of the most dominant defensive ends in NFL history and a key figure on the Packers’ championship teams of the 1960s.

That connection created a fascinating branding link.

The iconic oval “G” worn by the Green Bay Packers had already become one of the most recognizable logos in American sports. Grambling received permission decades ago to use a similar design, as long as its version maintained clear distinctions—most notably its black-and-gold color scheme.

Over time, the logo became synonymous with Grambling football itself: helmets, band uniforms, championship banners, and decades of Tiger pride.

The Famous “G” Logo Family

To the casual sports fan, three major programs share a strikingly similar “G” logo.

The Green Bay Packers introduced the original oval “G” in 1961, designing the mark to resemble a football and establishing one of the most recognizable logos in professional sports.

Just a few years later, in 1964, the Georgia Bulldogs football team adopted their own version of the logo after receiving permission from the Packers. Georgia’s mark features a slightly slimmer design and appears in the program’s signature red and black.

Grambling State Tigers football introduced its black-and-gold version in the 1970s, connecting the mark to one of the program’s most famous alumni, Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis, who starred for the Packers during their championship run in the 1960s.

Despite their visual similarities, each logo has evolved into a distinct brand identity tied to its program, colors, and history.

Why the Trademark Matters Now

In modern college athletics, logos are no longer just visual symbols. They serve as major business assets, helping drive brand recognition, merchandising, and national visibility.

By securing federal trademark protection, Grambling State now has stronger authority to stop non-licensed merchandise sellers, expand official licensing deals, and protect the HBCU brand nationwide. The registration also allows the HBCU to control how the logo is used commercially, ensuring that products featuring the iconic “G” meet the institution’s standards.

Licensing plays a major role in that process. Many universities work through the Collegiate Licensing Company to manage branded merchandise and distribute products through approved vendors. Those agreements allow schools to collect royalties from officially licensed apparel and other items sold nationwide.

For Grambling, the new trademark means that when fans purchase gear featuring the black-and-gold “G,” the university has stronger legal backing to ensure the product is authentic and properly licensed.

The High School Logo Connection

Versions of the oval “G” logo also appear on helmets and uniforms at high schools across the country, where the design has spread for decades.

Many of those programs historically borrowed versions of the logo from teams like the Green Bay Packers or the Georgia Bulldogs football team, often changing the color scheme while keeping the same overall shape.

In most cases, those schools are not the target of trademark enforcement. The reason is largely practical. Many high schools use colors different from the original marks, do not sell merchandise for profit, or operate under informal permissions tied to the original logo owners.

Trademark concerns typically arise only when a school or third-party vendor begins selling merchandise that uses an exact mark in a way that could confuse consumers into believing the products are officially licensed.

Grambling’s federal trademark strengthens the university’s ability to act in those situations, particularly if companies attempt to sell black-and-gold “G” merchandise that appears to represent official Tigers gear.

A Brand Built Over Generations

The Grambling State “G” has been present through some of the most celebrated chapters in HBCU football history.

It appeared during the Tigers’ national prominence under Eddie Robinson, during the rise of legendary players like Willie Davis, and across generations of alumni, band members, and fans who helped build the “GramFam” identity.

Now, after nearly three decades of legal effort dating back to a denied federal trademark application in 1998, that symbol finally carries full federal protection.

And in an era where college athletics increasingly revolves around branding, licensing, and national visibility, Grambling’s victory is about more than trademark law.

It’s about ownership of history.

Because when fans see that black-and-gold “G,” they aren’t just seeing a letter.

They’re seeing one of the most recognizable symbols in all of college sports — now officially protected for the future.