HBCU eSports league set to launch soon

PlayVS and Urban One are teaming up to create a national competitive gaming home for HBCUs.

The two organizations announced a three-year partnership during Black History Month that will establish a dedicated HBCU esports community within the PlayVS College League (PCL). The initiative creates long-term infrastructure for structured competition, national visibility and expanded access to collegiate esports opportunities.

Most importantly, Urban One’s sponsorship eliminates membership fees for HBCU-specific and PlayVS College League competitions.

A National Home for HBCU Esports

The partnership creates a unified competitive stage for Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

Whether an institution already has a structured esports program or is just beginning to build one, the league will provide competition standards, scheduling infrastructure and national exposure.

Registration opens this fall, with the official season of competition launching in February 2027.

By combining PlayVS’ collegiate competition infrastructure with Urban One’s cultural reach — which includes 80 million monthly unique users — the initiative aims to scale both visibility and access.

The broader mission is to build a sustainable pipeline that connects K-12 gamers to HBCU campuses and future careers in technology, media and gaming.

A major step forward for PlayVS College.



The National HBCU Esports Community creates a dedicated national competitive home for Historically Black Colleges and Universities within the PlayVS College League.



Closing the Access Gap in Gaming

Urban One executives say the partnership addresses a long-standing equity issue in the gaming industry.

“Black gamers are among the most influential audiences in the industry, yet Black professionals represent only about 5% of its workforce,” said Tiffany Nasralla, chief revenue officer at Urban One. “The gap isn’t about talent. It’s about access.”

Nasralla said the collaboration with PlayVS will help create structured competition and real career pathways for HBCU students.

“This is about turning cultural influence into lasting opportunity,” she added.

HBCU Leaders Welcome the Opportunity

Campus esports leaders are already expressing support.

“For our students, esports is more than competition; it is a gateway to technology, media and leadership,” said Jaden Roberts, president of Howard University’s Esports Association.

Roberts also pointed to Urban One’s historic ties to Howard through founder Cathy Hughes as a meaningful connection.

“We are eager to participate in this new league and contribute to a dedicated community that gives HBCU talent the national stage it deserves,” Roberts said.

Christopher Turner, esports program director at Southern University and A&M College, echoed that excitement.

“This partnership bridges the gap between competitive gaming and the vibrant culture of HBCUs,” Turner said. “It meets our students exactly where they are.”

Strategic Rollout for Long-Term Growth

PlayVS and Urban One are taking a phased approach to launching the National HBCU Esports Community.

Spring and Summer 2026: Community Building

PlayVS will begin outreach to HBCU institutions while introducing collegiate esports opportunities to its national K-12 gaming network. The goal is to strengthen the pipeline from scholastic competition to higher education.

Fall 2026: Invitational and College League Play

Participating HBCUs will compete in PlayVS College League offerings and HBCU-focused invitational events. These competitions will build momentum and expand national visibility.

Spring 2027: Official League Launch

The inaugural season of the National HBCU Esports Community will formally begin, establishing a structured national competition platform for participating institutions.

Amplifying the HBCU Experience

Urban One will leverage its multimedia platforms to spotlight more than competition results.

Coverage will highlight campus culture, academic excellence and student leadership — key pillars of the HBCU experience.

By pairing structured competition with cultural storytelling, PlayVS and Urban One aim to build something larger than a league: a sustainable ecosystem for HBCU esports.

Disclaimer: HBCU Gameday is an ad partner with the iOne Digital Network.