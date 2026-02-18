ESPN SportsCenter Returns to HBCU for Black History Month

ESPN SportsCenter Comes to NC A&T

For the second time in one week, the biggest spotlight in sports is turning its cameras toward an HBCU campus. After broadcasting live from Jackson State University earlier this week, ESPN SportsCenter on Campus is heading to North Carolina A&T. This time, spotlighting the Aggies’ women’s basketball program during Black History Month.

On Friday, February 20, ESPN will host the 2 p.m. edition of SportsCenter live from Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

And Aggieland is preparing for a show.

ESPN SportsCenter at Corbett: What to Expect

Doors open at 1 p.m. for the ticketed event. Fans are encouraged to bring signs, and sign-making stations will be available inside Corbett. The first 300 fans will receive free jerseys.

The broadcast will feature five live segments from campus, including an interview with NC A&T head women’s basketball coach Tarrell Robinson.

Later that evening, the Aggies will host Northeastern at 7 p.m., giving the national spotlight a game-night finale.

Limited tickets will be available beginning Monday through the A&T Student Ticket Portal and at the Brown Ticket Hall Office.

A Growing HBCU Spotlight From ESPN

NC A&T’s moment follows ESPN’s recent visit to Jackson State University on February 16.

At JSU, SportsCenter broadcast live from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center as part of the network’s Black History Month programming. Anchors Kimberley A. Martin and Amina Smith led the show alongside analyst David Dennis Jr., highlighting JSU athletics, campus culture, and civil rights history.

The visit featured appearances from men’s basketball coach and NBA champion Mo Williams. The event also featured performances by the Sonic Boom of the South and a powerful civil rights segment filmed at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

That stop — and now North Carolina A&T — signals a larger trend.

ESPN’s SportsCenter on Campus series has increasingly embraced HBCU institutions as central to its Black History Month storytelling. Rather than treating HBCU coverage as a niche feature, the network is placing it at the center of one of its flagship programs.

Why This Moment Matters for NC A&T Women’s Basketball

For Tarrell Robinson’s program, the national exposure comes at a pivotal time.

The Aggies women’s basketball team will not only host a nationally recognized show, but they will also cap the day with a key home matchup. The combination of ESPN’s live presence and a packed Corbett Sports Center creates an atmosphere rarely seen in mid-February conference play.

Jackson State showed the energy earlier this week.

Now, Greensboro gets its turn.

And during Black History Month, the spotlight isn’t passing by HBCUs — it’s parking on campus.