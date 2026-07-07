BIG3 scoring record set by HBCU product

A former HBCU basketball star, Nasir Core, just set a BIG3 record.



On Sunday, July 6, the Florida A&M product delivered the greatest scoring performance in BIG3 history.

Playing for the Detroit Amps, Core erupted for 31 points in a comeback effort, setting a new league scoring record. Although the Amps came up short on the scoreboard, Core’s offensive explosion included five three-pointers, a four-point shot, and an unforgettable 29-point first half that rewrote the BIG3 record book.

HBCU ball prepared Core

Core arrived at Florida A&M University as one of the most versatile athletes in the state of Florida. He was a standout defensive back from Tampa’s Freedom High School and an accomplished point guard. Core ultimately chose basketball over football, joining head coach Robert McCullum’s program instead of playing for Willie Simmons on the gridiron.



Core developed into one of the toughest competitors at the HBCU. During his senior season in 2019-20, he scored 629 points while contributing 40 assists, 21 steals, 17 three-pointers, and even two blocks. He became known for his relentless defense and fearless style of play. Core also earned a reputation as a player who could lock down opponents while delivering timely offense when his team needed it most.

BIG3 Comes Calling

After graduating from FAMU, Core took an unconventional path to continue his basketball career. Rather than following the traditional professional route, he built his reputation in the booming world of one-on-one basketball, where his aggressive style and scoring ability made him a social media sensation.

Core became one of the sport’s most recognizable one-on-one players while competing on the Ball Is Life Network. His high-profile matchups against elite streetball stars, professional players, and internet personalities showcased his ability to compete with some of the game’s best. He earned a growing national following.



That exposure helped propel Core into Ice Cube’s BIG3 league in 2024. He quickly proved he belonged, capturing the league’s Rookie of the Year honors in his first season. His seamless transition from college basketball to one-on-one competition and then to the physical, half-court style of the BIG3 demonstrated the versatility of his game.

The Detroit Amps are coached by Basketball Hall of Famer George “The Iceman” Gervin, one of basketball’s greatest scorers. Gervin’s legendary offensive prowess appears to have found a fitting successor in Core, whose fearless scoring ability has quickly made him one of the league’s brightest stars.

Core has a lot of ball left

Before arriving in the BIG3, Core also gained valuable professional experience overseas, playing in Albania as he continued to develop his game.

Core has excelled in HBCU basketball and dominated the one-on-one circuit. He has competing internationally, and now he’s rewriting the BIG3 record book. The 6-foot-3 guard from Tampa continues to prove that his basketball journey is far from over. If Sunday’s historic performance is any indication, Nasir “The Blueprint” Core may be only beginning to show the basketball world what he’s capable of.