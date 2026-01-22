SportsCenter Heads to Jackson State for Black History Month

ESPN’s SportsCenter is heading to Jackson State University, broadcasting live from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on Monday, Feb. 2. The visit marks a rare on-campus HBCU appearance and officially kicks off Black History Month with a national spotlight on the Tigers.

The visit places Jackson State among a small group of college programs selected for SportsCenter on Campus. Coverage will begin at 1 p.m. CT, followed by a second live SportsCenter at 4 p.m. CT, both airing from inside the JSU arena.

Mo Williams, Sonic Boom, and Campus Culture Take Center Stage

Head men’s basketball coach Mo Williams will join the broadcast for a live interview. During the show, he will also compete in a free-throw shooting contest with David Dennis Jr., an award-winning senior writer at Andscape and ESPN analyst.

Meanwhile, the broadcast will extend beyond basketball. ESPN’s crew will welcome the Sonic Boom of the South, along with Dr. Roderick Little, to highlight Jackson State’s history, traditions, and cultural influence.

Additionally, SportsCenter anchor Amina Smith will host both live editions from campus. As a result, the network will blend athletics, culture, and storytelling throughout the day.

Why the Moment Matters

While Jackson State has received national attention in recent years, ESPN’s decision to bring SportsCenter directly to campus carries deeper meaning.

For HBCU athletics, moments like this offer rare opportunities to showcase programs beyond wins and losses. Instead, they highlight culture, legacy, and community on a platform that reaches millions of viewers each day.

Notably, the timing adds significance. Opening Black History Month on an HBCU campus reflects a broader shift in how major networks tell college sports stories, especially those rooted in tradition and identity.

Fans Invited to Be Part of the Broadcast

Students and fans are invited to attend the event beginning at 12 p.m. CT. To ensure participation in the live broadcast, attendees must arrive on the Jackson State University campus no later than 12:15 p.m.

Afterward, the spotlight will shift to the court. Jackson State will face Southern at 8 p.m. CT, turning Monday into a full day of basketball, culture, and national exposure. Tickets for the matchup are currently on sale.