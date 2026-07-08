Former No. 1 JUCO, LSU Recruit Finds Fresh Start at HBCU

There was a time when Deion Smith looked destined to become the next standout wide receiver in the SEC. Now, after one of college football’s most winding recruiting journeys, the former LSU standout and one-time No. 1 junior college prospect is headed to an HBCU.

Smith has committed to Allen University, giving the SIAC program one of the most decorated recruiting additions in school history. The former four-star receiver confirmed the commitment on his X account.

For Allen, the addition represents a major recruiting victory as head coach Cedric Pearl continues to try to mold the Yellow Jackets into one of Division II HBCU football’s fastest-rising programs.

From SEC Phenom to National Recruit

Smith entered college football with enormous expectations.

A four-star prospect out of Mississippi and one of the nation’s premier wide receivers in the 2021 recruiting class, he signed with LSU and wasted little time showing why he was so highly regarded.

In just his second collegiate game, Smith erupted for five catches, 135 receiving yards, and two touchdowns against Central Michigan, flashing the explosive playmaking ability that made him one of the Tigers’ most exciting young receivers.

He finished his freshman season with 11 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in six games.

Although his production was limited, Smith’s talent was never questioned. He shared a receiver room that included future NFL first-round pick Malik Nabers, and LSU coaches believed his physical tools ranked among the best on the roster.

A Dominant JUCO Reset

After leaving LSU, Smith’s path to another Power Four opportunity became more complicated because of academic issues.

Rather than transferring directly to another FBS program, he enrolled at Holmes Community College in Mississippi.

The reset couldn’t have gone much better on the field.

Smith dominated junior college competition during the 2023 season, recording 1,063 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games while averaging more than 22 yards per reception.

His breakout campaign elevated him to the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, putting virtually every major program back in pursuit.

Ole Miss Opportunity Slips Away

Smith ultimately committed to Ole Miss, appearing poised to restart his SEC career under Lane Kiffin.

Instead, academic eligibility issues resurfaced.

Despite spending months attempting to satisfy NCAA academic requirements, Smith was ruled academically ineligible before the 2024 season and never appeared in a game for the Rebels.

The setback forced another reset—this time outside the Division I ranks.

Why Allen Makes Sense

Allen University enters the 2026 season as one of Division II HBCU football’s ascending programs.

After going 2-8 in Cedric Pearl’s first season, the Yellow Jackets broke through in 2025, finishing 6-5 overall and 5-3 in SIAC play while closing the year with four consecutive victories.

The turnaround earned Allen a top-10 finish in the NCAA Division II HBCU national rankings and signaled that the Columbia, South Carolina, program is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for talented transfers looking for opportunity.

Pearl has emphasized building through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal while maintaining that earning degrees remains central to the program’s culture.

Landing a player with Smith’s résumé is another indication that Allen’s profile continues to rise.

Another Chapter in a Growing HBCU Trend

Deion Smith’s commitment also reflects a longtime trend across HBCU football.

Former blue-chip recruits have always found new opportunities at HBCUs after their Division I careers take unexpected turns.

Those stories don’t always follow the same path.

Some players arrive after injuries. Others seek more playing time. Others, like Smith, are working to restart careers interrupted by eligibility challenges.

Whatever the circumstances, HBCU programs have increasingly become places where elite talent can continue competing while pursuing another opportunity to reach professional football.

For Deion Smith, Allen represents more than another stop.

It’s another chance to let his play—not his past—define what’s next.