Aaron Nkrumah gets NBA Summer League opportunity

Just days after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets, Aaron Nkrumah has officially been named to Denver’s 2026 NBA 2K27 Summer League roster. The former Tennessee State standout will compete in Las Vegas from July 10-19, hoping to continue one of the most remarkable journeys in HBCU basketball this year.

The Nuggets announced that assistant coach J.J. Barea will lead the team’s Summer League squad as Denver evaluates rookies, undrafted free agents and young professionals during the NBA’s annual showcase.

Aaron Nkrumah continues unlikely rise

Nkrumah entered the 2026 NBA Draft after an outstanding senior season at Tennessee State that earned him Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged:

17.7 points per game

5.5 rebounds

3.0 assists

2.8 steals

He also shot 43.8 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range, establishing himself as one of the nation’s top mid-major two-way players.

His path to professional basketball has been anything but conventional.

Nkrumah began his collegiate career at the Division III level before transferring to Tennessee State, where he developed into one of the premier players in HBCU basketball.

Combine performance raised NBA stock

Before the draft, Nkrumah became the only HBCU player invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp, where he quickly turned heads. His standout scrimmage performance earned him one of just five call-ups to the NBA Draft Combine, joining Rafael Castro, Jacob Cofie, Bryce Hopkins and Trey Kaufman-Renn. During Elite Camp competition, Nkrumah posted:

22 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

2 steals

He also measured well for NBA scouts at 6-foot-5 without shoes with a 6-foot-10¼ wingspan, showcasing the length and defensive versatility teams covet on the wing.

Although he ultimately went undrafted, Denver quickly moved to sign him to an Exhibit 10 contract, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp.

What an Exhibit 10 contract means

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed agreement designed to give players an opportunity to earn a place within an NBA organization.

The contract allows the Nuggets to:

Convert Nkrumah’s deal into a two-way contract before the regular season.

before the regular season. Waive him and retain his rights with their NBA G League affiliate.

Keep him in training camp while evaluating his fit within the organization.

If Nkrumah spends at least 60 days with Denver’s G League affiliate after being waived, he can earn a bonus of up to $77,500 under NBA rules.

For many undrafted players, Exhibit 10 contracts have become the first step toward eventually reaching an NBA roster.

Summer League schedule

The Nuggets will open training camp July 6 before traveling to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League.

Denver’s schedule includes:

Friday, July 10

vs. Houston

6:30 p.m. ET

ESPN2

Saturday, July 11

vs. Minnesota

7:30 p.m. ET

Prime Video

Tuesday, July 14

vs. Oklahoma City

9:00 p.m. ET

ESPN

Thursday, July 16

vs. Portland

10:00 p.m. ET

Prime Video

A fifth game will be announced following pool play.

Another milestone for HBCU basketball

While Aaron Nkrumah did not hear his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft, his journey is far from over.

His selection to Denver’s Summer League roster gives the former Tennessee State star another opportunity to impress NBA executives against many of the league’s top young prospects.