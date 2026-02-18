Morehouse grad takes over as head of NBA player’s union

David Kelly, a 1996 graduate of Morehouse College, has been elected Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the union representing NBA players worldwide.

Kelly succeeds Andre Iguodala, who will step down when his term expires in July. Kelly currently serves as the NBPA’s Managing Director and General Counsel and will formally assume the role following the union’s annual summer meeting of the Board of Player Representatives.

Morehouse College has long been synonymous with leadership, discipline, and influence across industries. Now, one of its own will oversee the labor negotiations, legal strategy, and business direction for NBA players globally.

“David Kelly is a transformational leader and one of the most respected legal minds in the game,” Iguodala said. “I am pleased the players recognize he is the right person to unapologetically fight for them.”

Kelly has spent the past year advising Iguodala and NBPA President Fred VanVleet while overseeing all legal matters for the union. Before joining the NBPA, he spent more than a decade with the Golden State Warriors, where he played a key role in negotiating major sponsorship deals, managing the salary cap, overseeing construction of Chase Center, and launching Golden State Entertainment.

“I am honored that the players have trusted me to lead this next chapter,” Kelly said.

Kelly earned his bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College before completing his law degree at the University of Illinois.

From the Yard to the league office, the Morehouse pipeline of leadership continues to grow.