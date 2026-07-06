HBCU Baseball MVP Detained by ICE Weeks After All-Star Honor

Just weeks after being named the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 HBCU Baseball All-Star Game, one of the top players in HBCU baseball is now at the center of a developing immigration case. Savannah State University baseball player Johan Sandoval, an international student from the Dominican Republic, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday, according to reporting from WSAV and statements shared publicly by his family.

As of July 6, federal officials had not publicly released details explaining why Sandoval was taken into custody.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by his family, the detention stems from issues involving Sandoval’s F-1 student visa status. ICE has not confirmed that explanation or publicly commented on the circumstances surrounding his detention.

Sandoval’s arrest occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. An ICE spokesperson told the Savannah Morning News that detainees arrested during the holiday may not immediately appear in the agency’s online detainee locator system. But did not provide additional information about Sandoval’s case.

Savannah State president working with family

The situation has drawn attention throughout the Savannah State community.

According to One SSU, a community advocacy organization supporting the university, Savannah State President Dr. Jermaine Whirl is working with Sandoval’s family and an immigration attorney to secure his release.

When contacted by WSAV, a university spokesperson declined to discuss the student’s status, citing federal privacy laws and university policy. The HBCU also noted that One SSU is not an official organization of Savannah State.

Meanwhile, Sandoval’s family has launched a public fundraiser seeking assistance with legal representation, potential immigration bond expenses, court costs, and other related needs.

“Johan is more than a student-athlete,” his sister, Melissa Sandoval Rodriguez, wrote on the fundraising page. “He is a son, a brother, a mentor, and someone who has dedicated himself to becoming the first generation in our family to achieve many of his dreams through higher education.”

One of HBCU baseball’s biggest breakout stars

The timing of the detention comes after what had become a breakthrough season for Sandoval on the baseball field.

Originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Johan Sandoval transferred to Savannah State after beginning his collegiate career at Bryant & Stratton College in New York. He hit .425 during the 2023-24 season.

He quickly emerged as one of the SIAC’s most productive players, earning All-SIAC honors in both 2025 and 2026.

His junior campaign ranked among the conference’s best.

Sandoval started all 47 games for the Tigers in 2026. Batting .369 with 65 hits, 51 RBIs, 55 runs scored, 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, and 21 stolen bases. Including stepping up in key moments of Savannah State’s upset of the No. 1 team in the country.

One of his signature moments came during the SIAC Tournament. He delivered a go-ahead two-run home run against Morehouse to help Savannah State advance.

Only weeks later, Sandoval represented the Tigers at the HBCU Baseball All-Star Game in Kannapolis, North Carolina, where he was named the event’s Most Valuable Player.

Rare case involving an HBCU student-athlete

Publicly reported ICE detentions involving active HBCU student-athletes have been uncommon, making Sandoval’s case particularly notable within HBCU athletics.

In recent years, other immigration enforcement cases have drawn attention across the broader HBCU community.

In 2025, Morehouse College graduate Alex Maganda was detained by ICE after a traffic stop in Texas following the expiration of his DACA protections. This prompted widespread support from HBCU alumni and advocacy groups.

That same year, former Coppin State Olympian and school superintendent Dr. Ian Andre Roberts was detained by federal immigration authorities. Generating even more national attention and legal advocacy.

Sandoval’s detention also comes amid increased federal scrutiny of international students across the country. Several universities have reported heightened immigration enforcement activity involving F-1 visa holders during the past year. Federal officials have not indicated whether Sandoval’s case is connected to any broader enforcement effort.

A developing story

For now, many of the central questions surrounding Sandoval’s detention remain unanswered.

Neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security has publicly explained why Sandoval was taken into custody, and no public court filings detailing his case had been released as of July 6.

Until additional information becomes available, the public record consists primarily of statements from Sandoval’s family, community advocates, and university officials acknowledging that efforts are underway to secure his release.

For Savannah State and the HBCU community. The story has quickly shifted from celebrating one of the sport’s brightest stars to waiting for answers about what comes next.