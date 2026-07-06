HBCU Money: Private school presidents salaries

HBCU presidents at private institutions are commanding major compensation packages, with several leaders crossing the $1 million mark in FY 2025.



A review of executive compensation data shows that the top of the private HBCU presidential pay scale now looks more like major nonprofit and higher education CEO compensation than the modest salaries often associated with small private colleges. This data was submitted via 990s to the government and lives on Pro Publica.



Former Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle ranked No. 1 by base/reportable compensation at nearly $2 million. But Morehouse School of Medicine President Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice posted the highest total compensation package on the list at more than $2.25 million when benefits and other compensation are included. The table is ranked by base/reportable compensation, not total compensation.

Private HBCU presidential compensation enters a new era

The numbers show how much the job of an HBCU president has changed.



Today’s private HBCU president is not just an academic leader. The role often requires fundraising, political navigation, crisis management, enrollment strategy, capital planning, athletics oversight and federal compliance. At smaller institutions, the president may also be the school’s chief public salesperson.



That makes compensation a board-level statement. It tells students, alumni, faculty and donors what an institution believes its top leadership is worth.

Here is the top 20 list for FY 2025. Note that Dr. Wayne Frederick was retired as president of Howard University during the 2024-2025 school year while Dr. Ben Vinson III was the active president at the time. Dr. Frederick is now back in place following the resignation of Dr. Vinson.

Rank President Institution Base/Reportable Compensation Other/Benefits Total Compensation 1 Dr. Helene Gayle (President Thru 11/21/2024) Spelman College $1,985,537 $42,959 $2,028,496 2 Dr. Wayne Frederick (Former) Howard University $1,471,974 $48,264 $1,520,238 3 Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice Morehouse School of Medicine $1,310,000 $949,716 $2,259,716 4 Dr. Hakim Lucas Virginia Union University $1,154,217 $101,983 $1,256,200 5 Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack Claflin University $1,079,436 $50,886 $1,130,322 6 Dr. Ben Vinson III Howard University $1,043,005 $37,693 $1,080,698 7 Ltg. Darrell K. Williams Hampton University $902,500 $190,658 $1,093,158 8 Dr. James E.K. Hildreth Meharry Medical College $856,746 $25,106 $881,852 9 Dr. David A. Thomas Morehouse College $691,817 $47,163 $738,980 10 Dr. Dwight J. Fennell Texas College $531,618 $67,845 $599,463 11 C. Reynold Verret Xavier University of Louisiana $518,767 $35,586 $554,353 12 Dr. George French Jr. Clark Atlanta University $518,303 $82,796 $601,099 13 Dr. Anthony J. Davis Livingstone College $513,000 $0 $513,000 14 Dr. Charlotte P. Morris Tuskegee University $500,000 $0 $500,000 15 Dr. Logan Hampton Lane College $492,758 $28,735 $521,493 16 Dr. Vann R. Newkirk Sr. Fisk University $480,467 $0 $480,467 17 Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr. Wiley College $460,000 $0 $460,000 18 Dr. Brenda A. Allen Lincoln University (PA) $436,092 $110,467 $546,559 19 Dr. Gregory J. Vincent Talladega College $430,899 $0 $430,899 20 Dr. Ernest McNealey Allen University $425,000 $0 $425,000

The real HBCU question: pay compared to performance

The list raises an obvious question: what should private HBCU boards expect in return?



That answer is not simple. A president at Howard, Morehouse School of Medicine or Meharry Medical College operates in a different financial world than a president at Allen, Wiley or Talladega. Medical schools and major research institutions compete for executive talent in a larger marketplace. Smaller tuition-dependent colleges face a different challenge.



But that is exactly why this HBCU compensation list matters.



Presidential pay should be viewed next to enrollment, fundraising, debt, audit findings, accreditation standing, cash flow and student outcomes. A high salary at a growing institution with strong fundraising and stable finances may look like an investment. A similar package at a struggling institution may invite tougher questions.



Another key detail is “other/benefits.” For most presidents on the list, that category is relatively modest. But for some, it significantly changes the total compensation picture. Rice’s total package jumps by nearly $950,000 beyond base/reportable compensation. Lincoln University President Brenda Allen’s compensation also rises by more than $110,000 when other/benefits are included.

Transparency matters

Transparency matters. Stakeholders need to know whether those figures reflect deferred compensation, retirement contributions, housing, bonuses, severance, or other contractual benefits.



The bigger story is not whether HBCU presidents are paid too much or too little. It is whether the compensation matches the complexity of the job — and whether boards can clearly show the return on that investment.



For private HBCUs, presidential leadership has become a high-pressure, high-dollar business. The top 20 list makes that plain.