Morehouse signs former ACC star as head football coach

Morehouse College has named Brad Sherrod as its new head football coach, bringing more than 30 years of collegiate coaching experience to the Maroon Tigers program.

Sherrod most recently served as head coach at Texas Wesleyan University, where he quickly elevated the Rams into one of the NAIA’s top programs. Over two seasons, he compiled a 17–6 record, including a historic 10–1 campaign in 2024. That season featured a perfect 8–0 conference mark, the program’s first Sooner Athletic Conference championship, and a trip to the second round of the NAIA Playoffs. Texas Wesleyan followed with a second straight playoff appearance, marking the first back-to-back postseason berths in school history.

“Coach Sherrod is a proven program builder with a track record of sustained success,” said Morehouse Director of Athletics Harold Ellis.

“More importantly, he understands what it means to develop young men with purpose.”

Sherrod said he is ready to embrace the responsibility.

“Our goal will be to build a championship-caliber program rooted in toughness, accountability, and brotherhood,” he said.

Before Texas Wesleyan, Sherrod spent three seasons at UTSA, helping the Roadrunners win back-to-back conference titles and earn three consecutive bowl appearances. His coaching résumé also includes stops at Wake Forest, Sam Houston State, Delaware, Tennessee State, and UMass.

A former team captain at Duke University, Sherrod earned All-ACC honors and later completed a master’s degree in sport management.

He begins his duties immediately as Morehouse prepares for the upcoming season.