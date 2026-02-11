Rajah Caruth has a new ride in NASCAR for 2026

The 2026 NASCAR season is officially underway, and for Winston-Salem State University graduate Rajah Caruth, this year marks a major step forward.

Caruth moves up to NASCAR’s second tier in the newly branded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and he will compete for a full-season championship through a unique two-team arrangement.

His next race comes this Saturday at Daytona.

Rajah Caruth’s Next Race: United Rentals 300 at Daytona

Caruth will compete in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday.

Race Details:

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Event: United Rentals 300

United Rentals 300 Series: NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Track: Daytona International Speedway

Fans can purchase tickets through NASCAR’s official ticket channels and Caruth merchandise at the JR Motorsports online shop.

Daytona, known as the “World Center of Racing,” traditionally opens the season with high stakes and unpredictable finishes.

Caruth Joins JR Motorsports in the No. 88 Chevrolet

Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in 23 races this season.

The opportunity places him with one of the sport’s most respected organizations. JR Motorsports consistently fields championship-caliber cars and develops elite talent.

His Daytona appearance marks the beginning of what could be the most important season of his career.

A Second Ride Completes His Full Season

Caruth will also return to Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport for a 10-race schedule in the No. 32 Chevrolet.

That partnership allows him to compete in the full 2026 season and remain eligible for the series championship.

The No. 32 will operate as a multi-driver program. Caruth’s 10 races combined with his JR Motorsports schedule will give him a complete slate.

The collaboration between the two Chevrolet-backed teams creates a rare opportunity. Few drivers split time between organizations and still contend for a title.

Steady Climb Through NASCAR’s National Ranks

Caruth debuted in the series in 2022 and has made 22 starts across three organizations.

He also built his reputation in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. While driving for Spire Motorsports, Caruth earned two victories and delivered a strong postseason run.

His performance in the Truck Series elevated his profile and positioned him as one of NASCAR’s rising young drivers.

Now, 2026 offers a bigger stage.

Team Owner Praises Caruth’s Growth

Jordan Anderson, owner of Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport, said the team looks forward to helping Caruth chase a championship.

“We’ve enjoyed getting to know Rajah and watching him continue to grow each year as a driver,” Anderson said. “He brings great energy to our group and works well with everyone here. We’re excited to have him back in our Chevrolets and to help him run the full season and chase a championship.”

Additional partner announcements for the No. 32 team are expected in the coming weeks.

What This Means for Caruth and HBCU Motorsports

Caruth’s elevation to NASCAR’s second tier represents another milestone for the Winston-Salem State alum.

He now competes on a larger platform while maintaining full-season eligibility. The move reinforces his role as one of the most visible HBCU graduates in national motorsports.

With two competitive teams behind him and a full championship schedule ahead, Rajah Caruth enters the season positioned to take another major step in his career.