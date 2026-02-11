Baltimore Ravens tab Anthony Levine Sr. special teams coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced that former safety and HBCU grad Anthony Levine Sr. will lead their special teams as the new coordinator. This exciting move highlights the continued success of a standout HBCU alumnus. Levine played his college football at Tennessee State University before becoming a core leader in the NFL.

A Legacy with the Baltimore Ravens

During his ten seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Levine became the franchise’s all-time leader in special teams tackles. He earned the nickname “Co-Cap” for his relentless effort and team leadership. His transition from an undrafted HBCU prospect to an NFL coordinator is a powerful story. It serves as a blueprint for athletes from small schools aiming for the top.

Rising Through the Ranks

Levine retired from playing in 2021 and immediately began his coaching journey. He served as an assistant for the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. Head Coach Jesse Minter praised his passion and deep understanding of the game. Levine now joins a staff that deeply values former players who know the team’s culture.

Impact on the HBCU Community

For the HBCU community, this appointment is a significant moment of representation and pride. Anthony Levine has always carried his collegiate roots with great dignity. His rise to a coordinator position is a testament to his grit and character. The team is betting on his technical knowledge to keep their units elite.

Levine’s new role marks a historic chapter in his professional career. He remains a beloved figure in Baltimore and a hero at his alma mater. Fans are eager to see his energy translate to the sidelines this season. This hire reinforces the strong connection between the Baltimore Ravens and talented HBCU leaders.