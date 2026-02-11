Nephew of NFL Star Commits to HBCU Football

For years, the Mathieu name has echoed through Louisiana football. Now, it’s headed to the SWAC. Tyrone Mathieu III — nephew of NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu — has committed to play HBCU football at Prairie View A&M.

With that decision, he continues a family legacy that stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge to the NFL, and now to the heart of Black college football.

Tyrann Mathieu, known worldwide as “The Honey Badger,” grew up under the guidance of his uncle and aunt, Tyrone Mathieu Sr. and Sheila. Although Tyrann is Tyrone Mathieu Jr.’s biological cousin, they adopted and raised him as their own son. As a result, Tyrone Mathieu III is both nephew and part of a uniquely tight-knit lineage.

In New Orleans, family and football often intertwine. For the Mathieus, those bonds blur the lines between cousin, brother, uncle, and mentor. Ultimately, everything circles back to one word: legacy.

Tyrone III, the biological son of Tyrone Mathieu Jr., grew up in that environment. Like his uncle, he attended St. Augustine High School — the historic New Orleans powerhouse that has long served as a pipeline to LSU, the NFL, and HBCU football programs.

However, his next chapter will look different.

From St. Aug to the SWAC

Mathieu III, a 5-foot-11 defensive back in the Class of 2026, anchored the secondary for a St. Augustine team that made a historic run to the 2025 LHSAA Division I Select State Championship Game.

The Purple Knights finished 12–2. They also averaged more than 40 points per game. Together, that production reestablished the program as a Louisiana powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Tyrone III emerged as one of the experienced leaders in the defensive backfield. He played both free safety and cornerback, showing versatility and range.

Like his uncle, he plays with instincts and closing speed. Yet unlike the previous generation, he is choosing a different route.

There was a time when a prospect with this last name — and this Louisiana pedigree — would have been automatically slotted into the Power Four track.

That time has passed.

Today, HBCU football operates in a different era. Families with options are choosing it. High-profile recruits are choosing it. Legacy names are choosing it.

Furthermore, Prairie View A&M has recruited aggressively nationwide under head coach Tremaine Jackson. The Panthers have blended portal talent with high-upside high school prospects. Therefore, adding a player with the Mathieu name — and the New Orleans pedigree that comes with it — fits that blueprint perfectly.

Full-Circle Moment for Tyrann

Tyrann Mathieu retired from the NFL in July 2025 after a 12-year career. During that span, he earned four All-Pro selections, three Pro Bowls, and a Super Bowl LIV championship with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since retiring, he has regularly attended St. Augustine games. He supports the next generation of Mathieus and embraces his role as a full-time mentor and family presence.

Throughout his career, his story has centered on resilience, family, and community. Now, his nephew’s decision adds another layer to that narrative.

The Honey Badger built his legend at LSU and in the NFL.

Now, Tyrone III is building his at an HBCU.

Unsigned Senior Tyrone Mathieu III

St. Augustine High

FS/CB

5’11

175 pic.twitter.com/OB2wIQHCnI — Ty (@TyMathieu7) January 28, 2026

A Future SWAC Showdown

There’s another twist.

St. Augustine quarterback Vashaun Coulon — who threw for more than 3,100 yards and 40 touchdowns during the Purple Knights’ state title run — has signed with Southern University.

As a result, two of the most dynamic playmakers from one of Louisiana’s most historic high school teams are now headed to the same conference.

And soon, former teammates could become conference rivals. Facing off on some of HBCU football’s biggest stages.