HBCU Marks Major Milestone on $70M STEM Complex

Southern University, one of the nation’s leading HBCU institutions, marked a major milestone in the construction of its new HBCU STEM facility, a $70 million complex set to transform science and technology education on campus.

University leaders, faculty, students, and state officials gathered on campus to celebrate the placement of the final structural beam. The topping-off ceremony signals the completion of the building’s steel framework. Officials expect the facility to open in 2027.

Steel beams rising above campus represent more than construction progress. They reflect a long-term investment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education at Louisiana’s flagship public HBCU.

“This is an opportunity to reinvigorate STEM at Southern University,” Chancellor John K. Pierre said.

A Major Investment in STEM at a Leading HBCU

The state funded the project through Louisiana’s Capital Outlay Act. The total investment ranges between $68 million and $70 million.

The new STEM complex will replace William Henry James Hall. Construction crews broke ground on the project in March 2025 along E.C. Harrison Drive.

At the groundbreaking, Pierre described the facility as transformational for the state, the nation, and the global community. He emphasized that modern technology and updated learning environments will help students compete at the highest levels.

Southern University leaders say the new HBCU STEM facility will strengthen Southern University’s role as a national leader in science and innovation. They also believe the new complex will help attract future students to Baton Rouge.

What the New STEM Complex Will Include

The three-story building will span between 86,000 and 94,000 square feet, according to university and construction partner details.

LEMOINE | Luster, a joint venture team, is leading the demolition of the former James Hall and constructing the new facility.

When completed, the complex will feature:

21 student laboratory spaces for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics

16 classrooms

Research labs and lecture halls

Administrative offices

Student commons and collaborative spaces

Designers created flexible lab configurations with integrated technology and audiovisual systems. This setup will allow instructors to transition easily between different class needs.

The building will also include lounges and food service areas, including a coffee shop. Developers designed the space to encourage collaboration and extended study time.

“This building is going to be amazing,” said Ken Dawson, a university representative involved in the project. “The goal was to create a space that students would not want to leave.”

Designed for Collaboration and Innovation

The STEM complex will feature a structural steel frame supported by deep foundations. A glass exterior with metal panels will define the building’s modern look.

More than 24,000 square feet of new concrete pathways will connect the complex to the center of campus. The location places the facility at the heart of Southern University’s academic corridor.

“Our mission is to provide a transformative educational experience,” said Lealon Martin, dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering. “Our overarching goal is to become the top producer of students with degrees in STEM.”

University leaders say the facility reflects more than new construction. It represents a renewed commitment to innovation, research, and student opportunity at a leading HBCU.

As work continues toward its projected 2027 completion, Southern University positions the new STEM complex as a cornerstone of its future in science and technology education.