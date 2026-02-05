LeBron James debuts FAMU Nike 23 PEs in Brooklyn

LeBron James delivered a major social-media moment Tuesday night, debuting his custom Florida A&M shoes in New York against the Brooklyn Nets. James unveiled the Nike LeBron 23 PEs as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 125–109 win, but the footwear stole much of the spotlight in a game already surrounded by questions about the future of his legendary career.

Much of the pregame discussion centered on whether this could be James’ final NBA season. Speculation has also swirled around the possibility of a late-career return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise where he began his professional journey. But once the ball tipped, the conversation quickly shifted from hypotheticals to history—and sneakers.

Florida A&M University stands alone as the only school in the nation with an exclusive LeBron James shoe partnership. Since January 7, 2023, James has unveiled more than 20 custom models designed specifically for FAMU. Many of those designs were never intended for mass retail release, instead created solely for FAMU’s men’s and women’s basketball programs—making them among the rarest performance shoes in the world.

LeBron James is wearing a “FAMU” LeBron 23 PE tonight in Brooklyn.



Florida A&M is the only “LeBron School” in college basketball, with the Men’s & Women’s teams wearing the LJ crown logo on special uniforms and receiving custom LeBron PE sneakers each season. pic.twitter.com/KuOl3m8s7D — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 4, 2026

The debut of the Nike LeBron 23 PEs sparked an immediate online buzz. At 41 years old, James continues to defy time, leading the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Against Brooklyn, “The King” poured in 25 points, highlighted by a thunderous tomahawk dunk off a steal that reminded fans his explosiveness remains intact.

James is making history once again this season, earning his 22nd NBA All-Star selection and extending his record with a 21st All-NBA honor. He is currently averaging 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Since turning 41 late in 2025, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer has elevated those numbers to 23.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.7 steals, scoring 20 or more points in 19 games during that span.

While the end of his playing career may be approaching, James continues to redefine longevity at the professional level. His groundbreaking FAMU sneaker line may also offer a glimpse into what the next chapter holds—one where his influence extends far beyond the hardwood and into lasting cultural and institutional impact.