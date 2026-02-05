HBCU president defends football team, questions conference

Morehouse College leadership has finally broken its silence regarding an incident that led to Tuskegee’s head coach being handcuffed after the HBCU rivalry game.

Morehouse President F. DuBouis Bowman released an internal statement sent to the campus community. The communication, which was obtained by HBCU Gameday, offers the first extensive look into the college’s internal perspective on the viral incident that saw Golden Tigers head coach Benjy Taylor handcuffed and led off the court on January 31, 2026.

Morehouse Leadership Responds to Community

In the statement addressed to students, staff, and alumni, Morehouse leadership revealed that an apology was issued directly to Taylor. It happened on the night of the incident, as his detainment “did not reflect the desires” of the institution. While the college expressed regret over the escalation, the message also defended the actions of its students. The President noted that he did not observe conduct outside the norms of a competitive HBCU atmosphere. He asserted that students were merely congratulating their players after the 77–69 victory.

The college also signaled a potential dispute with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Although Morehouse leadership stated they take safety seriously, they questioned the fairness of the conference’s investigation. It claimed the SIAC determined responsibility and a fine without seeking the college’s formal input.

SIAC Penalties and Security Failures

This internal defense follows a public announcement by the SIAC, which fined Morehouse an undisclosed amount for security failures. Commissioner Anthony Holloman concluded that it failed to satisfy Policy 1.9 regarding crowd control and the safe exit of visiting teams. The conference has mandated corrective measures to ensure future compliance with safety standards during high-stakes games.

The controversy began when Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor attempted to intervene during the postgame handshake line. Members of the Morehouse football team entered the court and intermingled with the basketball players. This created a volatile environment according to Tuskegee officials. Taylor’s request for security to remove the non-participants reportedly led to his brief detainment by a campus safety officer.

Legal Action and Institutional Support

Tuskegee University has stood “unequivocally” behind Taylor, with Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin stating that the coach acted professionally to safeguard his student-athletes when security protocols broke down. The situation has now moved toward the courtroom, as Taylor hired civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs. His legal team described the public handcuffing as a “disgusting” humiliation of a respected professional. It confirmed it is exploring all legal avenues, including a civil lawsuit.

As the HBCU community continues to debate the optics of the event, the focus remains on how these two historic institutions will reconcile. Morehouse College continues to engage with the SIAC regarding the sanctions. Tuskegee leadership has reaffirmed its confidence in Taylor, focusing on the protection of its staff and players moving forward.