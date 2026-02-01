HBCU Coach Handcuffed After Game Hires Civil Rights Attorneys

A viral postgame incident involving Tuskegee University head men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor has entered a new phase. Tuskegee University officials publicly backed their coach, and Taylor has retained civil rights attorneys after his brief detention following an HBCU basketball rivalry game against Morehouse College.

Taylor was escorted off the court in handcuffs after Tuskegee’s 77–69 loss to Morehouse on January 31. Images of the incident quickly spread across social media and drew national attention. The moment occurred shortly after the final horn during the postgame handshake line.

According to Tuskegee officials, players from Morehouse’s football team entered the court and intermingled with the basketball teams. That interaction raised safety concerns during an already tense rivalry environment.

Tuskegee AD issues full statement of support

In a formal statement, Tuskegee Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin said the HBCU “unequivocally” supports Taylor. He described the coach’s actions as necessary steps to protect student-athlete safety and enforce conference-mandated security protocols.

Ruffin said Taylor acted responsibly after security procedures broke down following the game.

“His actions on that day were rooted in his fundamental responsibility to protect his student-athletes and staff,” Ruffin wrote. He added that the agreed-upon security measures were not properly executed.

The statement stressed that Taylor did not behave in a manner unbecoming of Tuskegee University or collegiate athletics. Ruffin said Benjy Taylor responded as a head coach should when advocating for his team’s safety and well-being.

Ruffin also expressed concern about the circumstances that led Taylor to intervene. He said no coach should face consequences for prioritizing student-athlete safety.

Tuskegee officials said the university will work with the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and its member institutions. The goal is to ensure consistent enforcement of security protocols across all conference competitions.

Coach Taylor hires civil rights attorneys

Sunday, Wukela Communications announced that Taylor has retained nationally known civil rights attorney Harry Daniels. Attorneys Gregory Reynald Williams and Gerald Griggs have also joined the legal team.

The press release stated that Taylor was never charged with a crime. He was released shortly after officers escorted him from the court.

According to the release, Taylor intervened after he observed what he believed was an unsafe situation. The attorneys said Morehouse football players entered the court during the handshake line, which violates conference security rules.

“It would be bad for a police officer to treat anyone like this,” said Daniels in the release. “But to do it to a man like Coach Taylor, a highly respected professional and role model, to put him in handcuffs, humiliate him and treat him like a criminal in front of his team, his family and a gym full of fans is absolutely disgusting and they need to be held accountable.”

“Coach Taylor is a good man who did the right thing to protect his team and deescalate a dangerous situation and this officer put him in chains for his troubles.”

The attorneys said they are exploring all legal options. That review includes the possibility of a civil lawsuit.

Broader questions follow the incident

Although the incident lasted only moments, it has sparked broader discussion within the HBCU sports community. Many have raised concerns about postgame security, crowd control, and policy enforcement during rivalry games.

Tuskegee officials said Benjy Taylor continues to have the full confidence of the university’s administration and athletic department.

“The safety and dignity of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff are non-negotiable,” Ruffin wrote.

As attention shifts from the viral video to official responses, questions remain. The incident has prompted broader discussion of postgame security procedures and their implementation during highly emotional rivalry games.