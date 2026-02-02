SIAC fines Morehouse after Tuskegee Coach handcuffed

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) has issued an official statement following a highly publicized incident involving Tuskegee University head men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor, who was led out of Morehouse College’s gymnasium in handcuffs after the conclusion of a conference game on Saturday.

The incident, which drew widespread attention across the HBCU sports landscape, prompted concerns over game security, crowd control, and postgame procedures. Taylor has since retained civil rights attorneys, and video of the incident circulated widely on social media. HBCU Gameday previously reported on the situation as details emerged in the immediate aftermath of the game.

After conducting a review that included video footage, written reports, and on-site observations, the SIAC has concluded its investigation and announced disciplinary action against the host institution.

Below is the full statement released by the SIAC office.

SIAC Statement (Full Text)

Following a comprehensive review of all available video, reports, and on-site observations, SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed.D., has concluded his investigation into the unfortunate incident that involved Tuskegee University head men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor and a member of the Morehouse College security staff at the conclusion of the men’s basketball game this past Saturday.

In accordance with SIAC Policy 1.9 (Security), the conference determined that Morehouse College did not satisfy the required security standards for a host institution, specifically as it relates to crowd control and ensuring the safe entry and exit of visiting teams and game participants.

As a result, the SIAC has imposed a fine on Morehouse College of an undisclosed amount and will require corrective measures to ensure full compliance with conference security policies moving forward.

“The SIAC holds its member institutions to the highest standards of sportsmanship, professionalism, and institutional accountability,” said Holloman. “Our historic institutions are expected to provide competitive environments that prioritize the safety, dignity, and mutual respect of student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans. The conference remains committed to upholding these expectations and to ensuring that all SIAC contests are conducted in a manner consistent with our shared values.”