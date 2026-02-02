Southern University football schedule 2026 offers varying levels of comp

Southern University football has released its 2026 football, revealing a slate that mixes HBCU conference tradition with varied non-conference games.



The Jaguars will face SWAC opponents, along with teams from the FBS, Division II, and NAIA levels.



Southern University opens the season on August 29 at Alabama State. The Jaguars then return home on September 5 to face Kentucky State, a Division II program.



On September 12, Southern travels to Houston for a matchup against an FBS opponent, providing a step up in competition. The non-conference schedule continues on September 19 when the Jaguars host Louisiana Christian, an NAIA program.

Conference play intensifies on September 26 with a road game at Jackson State. Southern follows that with a neutral-site contest against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 3. The Jaguars then hit the road for consecutive games at Prairie View A&M on October 10 and Texas Southern on October 17. That stretch represents one of the most demanding portions of the schedule.

Southern returns to Baton Rouge on October 31 to host Florida A&M, a perennial SWAC contender. Another home game follows on November 7 against Bethune-Cookman.

The Jaguars travel to Alcorn State on November 14, closing the conference road slate. That game precedes the season finale.

The schedule includes two non–Division I opponents in Kentucky State and Louisiana Christian. Their inclusion continues a broader debate around HBCU scheduling, especially within the SWAC. Some critics argue Division I programs should avoid lower-division matchups. Others point to financial stability, roster development, and home-game inventory as practical considerations.



Southern University football closes the regular season on November 28 with the Bayou Classic against Grambling State. The rivalry remains one of the most anticipated events in HBCU football.

In its first year under Marshall Faulk, Southern’s 2026 schedule reflects both opportunity and scrutiny. It also underscores the ongoing conversation about how HBCUs balance tradition, finances, and competitive ambition.