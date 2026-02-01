John Wall Visit Sparks Howard’s Dominant Win

John Wall didn’t take the floor at Burr Gymnasium on Saturday, but his presence shaped the night long before the opening tip of the highly-anticipated HBCU basketball matchup. As Captain of the Day, the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick delivered a pregame message centered on effort, accountability, and defense. By the time Howard University stepped onto the court against Norfolk State, the tone was clear.

The result was one of the Bison’s most complete performances of the season — an 88–60 wire-to-wire victory over a conference contender projected to sit atop the MEAC standings.

“Always Win by Playing Defense”

John Wall’s message to the HBCU basketball team was simple and direct.

“Some games you’re going to make shots, some games you’re not,” Wall told the Bison in the locker room. “But most importantly, you always win by playing defense.”

Howard followed that blueprint immediately.

Early physicality on both ends fueled a fast start, allowing Howard University to build a 42–28 halftime lead. Norfolk State never seriously threatened after the break.

Howard shot over 52 percent in the first half and increased its efficiency in the second. The Bison outscored the Spartans 46–32 after halftime while maintaining defensive pressure.

On the defensive end, Howard controlled the paint, won the rebounding battle, and turned stops into momentum.

Stars Lead, Balance Follows

Howard’s veteran core responded with authority.

Bryce Harris delivered a statement performance, scoring 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting while adding eight rebounds. He set the physical tone early and maintained it throughout the night.

Right alongside him, Cedric Taylor III matched that output with 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting. He attacked mismatches consistently and kept Norfolk State off balance.

Balance defined the rest of the box score. Howard finished the game shooting 54 percent from the field, knocked down 47.4 percent from three, and converted 25 of 29 free throws.

Those numbers reflected control rather than desperation.

Howard also dominated the effort categories emphasized in Wall’s speech:

36 points in the paint

17 second-chance points

16 points off turnovers

No lead changes

More Than a Cameo

John Wall’s visit extended well beyond the locker room.

He stayed courtside for the entire game, signed autographs, and posed for photos with fans and Howard student-athletes. His presence energized the building without overshadowing the moment.

After the game, Wall explained why returning to Howard University mattered.

“It’s HBCU, it’s a part of DC,” Wall said. “It’s always about showing support and love and giving back to the community.”

That connection resonated inside Burr Gymnasium. Howard’s players looked energized, composed, and connected — the exact traits Wall emphasized before the HBCU basketball tipoff.

Momentum in the MEAC Race

For Howard, the win carried meaning beyond the final score.

After an uneven start to conference play, the Bison are beginning to resemble the deep, physical group projected to contend near the top of the MEAC. Improved health, growing chemistry, and renewed defensive urgency are starting to align.

Against a Norfolk State team expected to challenge for the league crown, Howard didn’t just win.

The Bison made a statement.

On a night when an NBA icon returned to a DC basketball court — just not the one fans remember — the message landed clearly.