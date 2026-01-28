Albany State Begins New Era With 2026 Schedule Release

Albany State didn’t stumble into success in 2025. It earned it. And now, the Golden Rams are lining up a 2026 schedule that reflects exactly where the program stands in HBCU football — confident, ambitious, and no longer flying under the radar.

Albany State officially released its 2026 football schedule. The slate reflects a program coming off one of the most successful seasons in school history. With championship momentum still fresh, the Golden Rams lined up a season that blends national-stage nonconference games, traditional classics, and a demanding SIAC schedule.

Overall, the 2026 schedule includes two classic games, three home contests, and five road trips. As a result, Ram Nation will have opportunities to support the program both at home and across the region.

A Fast Start Puts Albany State on a National Stage

Albany State will open the season in Week Zero on August 29 against Florida A&M. The early matchup places the Golden Rams in the national conversation immediately. More importantly, it sets the tone for a nonconference slate that offers little room for easing into the season.

One week later, the spotlight grows even brighter.

On September 6, Albany State will face Johnson C. Smith University in the Black College Hall of Fame Classic. The champion-versus-champion matchup was revealed as part of the Golden Rams’ schedule release. It will be played on the Pro Football Hall of Fame campus in Canton, Ohio.

Notably, the game pairs the reigning SIAC champions with the CIAA champions. It also continues the Classic’s recent trend of showcasing Division II HBCU football powers on a national stage.

Additionally, the matchup carries personal significance for first-year head coach David Bowser. He will face the program where he helped build a championship foundation just one season earlier.

SIAC Play Opens With Immediate Road Tests

Conference play begins without a ramp-up period.

First, Albany State travels to Savannah State on September 12. One week later, the Golden Rams head to Allen University on September 19. Together, the back-to-back road games place an early emphasis on preparation, depth, and discipline.

Next, Albany State returns home on September 26 to host Kentucky State. The game serves as the home opener and will also double as Family Weekend. It will be the first opportunity for fans to see the 2026 Golden Rams at home.

Homecoming, History, and the Back Half of the Schedule

Homecoming follows the next week. Albany State will host Lane College in a weekend built around tradition and celebration. At the same time, the university will induct the 2026 Albany State Athletics Hall of Fame class, connecting the current roster to the program’s past.

After an off week, the Golden Rams enter a defining stretch of SIAC play.

Albany State travels to Tuskegee on October 17. Then, the Rams return home to face Benedict on October 24. That game will also serve as Senior Day, honoring the program’s graduating student-athletes. It will mark Albany State’s final regular-season home contest.

Following that, the Golden Rams head to Atlanta to face Clark Atlanta on October 31.

Fountain City Classic Closes the Regular Season

Finally, the regular season concludes on November 7 with the 35th annual Fountain City Classic. Albany State will face Fort Valley State in Columbus, Georgia. The rivalry remains one of the most anticipated games on the schedule and often carries postseason implications.

The SIAC Championship Game is scheduled for November 14. Albany State will look to defend its conference title and remain among the nation’s top Division II programs.

Leadership Embraces the Challenge Ahead

Athletic Director Dr. Kristene Kelly said the schedule reflects Albany State’s long-term vision.

“This schedule reflects our continued commitment to competing at a high level,” Kelly said. “At the same time, it provides meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes to grow on and off the field.”

Meanwhile, head coach David Bowser shared his excitement as he prepares for his first season leading the program.

“We’ve scheduled several high-quality opponents early,” Bowser said. “Our SIAC schedule is challenging, especially with key road games that will test us early.”

What Comes Next

Season ticket information for the 2026 HBCU football season is expected to be announced early this summer.

Ultimately, the schedule release sends a clear message. Albany State is not defending past success. Instead, the Golden Rams are building forward, with a season designed to measure exactly where the program stands next.