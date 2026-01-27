SWAC men’s basketball coaches poll speaks volumes

SWAC Coaches talk. They always have. But every once in a while, they get the chance to talk anonymously and that’s when the truth really comes out.

The Field of 68 has been polling Division I coaches across the country, asking them to rank every head coaching job in their respective conferences. Not teams or rrosters. Jobs. The total package: resources, administration, alumni support, location, NIL potential, and the all-important question—“Can I actually win here?”

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the results were anything but boring.

Four of the 12 schools in the SWAC received at least one first-place vote, a sign that the top tier of the SWAC is crowded, competitive, and deeply debated in coaching circles.

And at the top? A familiar heavyweight.

? SWAC JOB RANKINGS ?



We anonymously polled coaches and asked them to rank every job in the league! ?



RANKINGS HERE ??https://t.co/vGWW3GBLec pic.twitter.com/IwNVQXq4LJ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 23, 2026

Texas Southern Takes the Throne (Barely)

Texas Southern emerged as the SWAC’s most coveted head coaching job, pulling in six first-place votes and finishing with 152 total points. The Tigers’ combination of Houston location, NCAA Tournament history, and institutional ambition continues to resonate across the league.

But the margin was razor thin.

Despite receiving only two first-place votes, Alabama State finished second overall with 144 points, edging out its in-state rival Alabama A&M by just one point. Yes—one.

Alabama A&M actually tied Texas Southern for the most first-place votes (six) but landed third overall with 143 points, proving that while coaches see the Bulldogs as a top-tier opportunity, consensus matters just as much as passion in anonymous polling.

According to The Field of 68 article, the Hornets received glowing praise from coaches who cited strong resources, genuine institutional care, and a clear investment in athletics. In a league where support can fluctuate wildly, Alabama State’s infrastructure appears to be doing real recruiting, even among rival coaches.

The Full SWAC Coaching Job Rankings

Texas Southern – 152 points (6 first-place votes) Alabama State – 144 points (2) Alabama A&M – 143 points (6) Jackson State – 135 Southern – 120 Grambling – 103 (tie) Prairie View A&M – 103 (tie) Bethune-Cookman – 86 (1) Florida A&M – 82 Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 43 Alcorn State – 32 Mississippi Valley State – 17

If Alabama State represents what coaches want, Mississippi Valley State reflects what they fear.

One anonymous coach didn’t mince words, summarizing the job with a harsh, but telling, assessment:

“No school support. Awful city.”

It’s a reminder that these rankings aren’t about tradition alone. They’re about day-to-day reality: administrative buy-in, community engagement, facilities, and whether a coach feels empowered or stranded.

What This Really Tells Us

This list is a snapshot of how the people inside the profession see the SWAC right now.

Location, administration and alumni involvement matters.

And in 2026, NIL opportunities, funding, and collectives matter more than ever.