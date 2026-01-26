HBCU Football Coordinator Steps Away After Title Run

In HBCU football, dynasties are not built by head coaches and star players alone. Often, they are shaped by coordinators who quietly set the standard on one side of the ball. Over the past half-decade, Jordan Odaffer has done exactly that. The South Carolina State defensive coordinator announced this week that he is stepping away from the program following a MEAC Championship, Celebration Bowl, and HBCU national title.

His decision brings to a close a productive run that included stops at Benedict College and South Carolina State, along with multiple conference championships and national honors.

“It’s been a great run and nobody can ever take away what we accomplished together,” Odaffer wrote. “We definitely left everything we touched better than we found it.”

Building a reputation at Benedict College

Odaffer joined Benedict College as defensive coordinator during a pivotal period for the program. Over three seasons, the Tigers transitioned from a competitive SIAC team into a consistent national presence within HBCU football.

During the 2022 season, Benedict captured its first SIAC Championship, earned its first playoff berth, and claimed its first HBCU Division II national title. That year, the Tigers’ defense ranked among the top 10 nationally in several NCAA Division II categories, including third-down defense, passing yards allowed, and scoring defense.

The following season produced similar results. In 2023, Benedict repeated as SIAC champions and HBCU D2 national champions. Odaffer’s Purple Swarm defense ranked top five nationally in 10 categories, including No. 1 in scoring defense, yards per play, red zone defense, and sacks per game.

Those performances earned national recognition and elevated Odaffer’s profile beyond the conference level.

National opportunities and recognition

Following the 2022 season, Jordan Odaffer was selected to work with the NFL’s HBCU Combine and coach in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Both opportunities reflected the growing reputation of his defensive units and his ability to develop players for the next level.

Those selections also underscored a broader trend in HBCU football. Defensive production, player development, and schematic consistency were increasingly placing coordinators like Odaffer into national conversations.

Transitioning to South Carolina State

When Chennis Berry took over as head coach at South Carolina State, Odaffer joined the Bulldogs’ staff as defensive coordinator. The move provided continuity from Benedict while introducing Odaffer’s defensive system to the MEAC level.

In Berry’s first season, South Carolina State won its 19th MEAC Championship and returned to the Celebration Bowl. Defensively, the Bulldogs ranked near the top of the conference in sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, and rushing defense, helping establish balance across the roster.

That foundation carried over into the Bulldogs’ championship run, which culminated in a Celebration Bowl victory and an HBCU national championship. It marked the final season of Odaffer’s tenure in Orangeburg.

Players and relationships first

In his announcement, Odaffer focused less on accolades and more on the people he worked alongside during his time in HBCU football.

“I want to thank every player I worked with for allowing me to pour into you,” he wrote. “Y’all are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS. More importantly, you are amazing young men that will impact the world.”

He also thanked the staff members he worked with across both programs, describing those relationships as lasting beyond the field.

A decision centered on family

Odaffer made clear that his decision was driven by personal considerations rather than professional momentum.

“Since I have been unable to move my family to South Carolina, I am accepting a position that will allow me to be with my family in Florida,” he said.

The move brings an end to a period where his defenses consistently ranked among the most productive units in their respective conferences.

A career built across levels

Before Benedict and South Carolina State, Odaffer coached at Southeastern University, Virginia University of Lynchburg, and Adrian College, while also working at the high school level in Florida. His coaching background spans Division III, Division II, FCS HBCU football, and national postseason showcases.

As a player, Jordan Odaffer competed at Southwest Baptist University, Los Angeles Pierce College, and Florida A&M. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida A&M University and his master’s degree from Southeastern University.

That path shaped a coach known for consistency, preparation, and player development.

What comes next for South Carolina State’s defense

With Jordan Odaffer stepping away, South Carolina State now turns its attention to continuity on the defensive side of the ball. Given the program’s recent success, stability is likely to be a priority.

One possible option already exists on staff.

Defensive line coach Gary Howard has experience that aligns with the Bulldogs’ current structure. Like Odaffer, Howard previously worked under Chennis Berry at Benedict, where he helped develop one of the SIAC’s top defensive units.

During his time at Benedict, Howard coached back-to-back SIAC Defensive Players of the Year, Jayden Broughton and Loobert Denelus, and two All-Americans. He also coached multiple all-conference selections along the defensive line.

Before Benedict, Howard spent five seasons at Alabama State, where he coached the defensive line under Donald Hill-Eley.

Howard is also familiar with South Carolina State’s current roster and defensive approach. That familiarity could allow for continuity if the program chooses to promote from within.

Whether South Carolina State turns to Howard or looks elsewhere, the expectation remains the same. The Bulldogs will aim to sustain the defensive standard that helped deliver a MEAC Championship, Celebration Bowl victory, and HBCU national title in 2025.