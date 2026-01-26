HBCU basketball’s toughest rebuild ahead of schedule

When Cleo Hill Jr. took over the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) men’s basketball program, expectations in the HBCU world were modest. The Hawks had finished 2-14 during the 2024-2025 season and were picked seventh in the 2025-2026 preseason Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) poll. Few expected a dramatic turnaround. This is a program that hasn’t made the Division I tournament in its history.

Fast forward to January 2026, and UMES is undefeated in MEAC play, at 4-0. with eight wins overall. Hill’s team has become one of the most talked-about programs in HBCU basketball.

Cleo Hill coaches Winston-Salem State in the 2023 NBA All-Star HBCU Classic (WSSU photography)

Building a New Culture

Hill is known for revitalizing programs, like at Winston-Salem State and Shaw University. He brought experience, leadership, and a winning mindset to UMES. But the transformation wasn’t just about wins, it was about culture.

“We have 12 new players and three returners from last year,” Hill said. “From day one, their work ethic was unlike anything I’d coached before. The chemistry was great. I knew we could be a good MEAC team early on.”

After a challenging 2024-25 season, Hill and his staff focused on key areas of need. They added size in the frontcourt and speed in the backcourt. They also tapped the transfer portal, bringing in talent from across HBCUs, including Michael Teal from South Carolina State, Zion Obanla from Claflin, and Dorion Staples from Miles College.

Accelerating team chemistry with so many new players was a challenge. Hill credits his staff for intentional bonding activities during summer workouts. Players rotated positions in practice and learned to mesh on and off the court.

“It happened organically,” Hill said. “The guys meshed well.”

Players consistently praise Hill’s coaching. They highlight his honesty, belief in them, and energy. “This was the best decision I ever made,” several players said. Hill’s approach gives each player clear expectations while showing confidence in their abilities.

For Hill, coaching is personal. He emphasizes mentorship alongside competition. “It’s never just about wins; it’s about being a mentor,” he said.

Key Moments and Growth

The Hawks’ progress was visible early in non-conference matchups. A standout moment came against Georgia Tech, where UMES pushed the game into overtime. These experiences helped the roster believe in itself.

Depth has also been key. With 14 active players, Hill rotates lineups to create favorable matchups. “It’s like playing chess,” he said. “We push the right buttons each game, and so far in MEAC play, it’s worked.”

Changing the narrative in HBCU basketball and beyond

Hill sees immense potential for UMES basketball in the MEAC. He also credits university leadership for supporting the program with facility upgrades and resources.

The excitement isn’t limited to men’s basketball. Both UMES men’s and women’s programs, under second-year head coaches, are off to 4-0 starts in MEAC play. Campus morale is high, and Hawk athletics is energized.

For now, the focus remains on continued growth. Under Hill, UMES has become a HBCU program to watch for its culture, cohesion, and talent development.

